The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has set the course for the remainder of the legislature in Catalonia on Tuesday, after agreeing last week on the budgets with the PSC and the commons. His intention is to finish his term, in 2025, and do it by leading a monocolor government, with the only fixed support of the 33 ERC deputies. Four months after the departure of Junts from the Aragonès Executive, from the Catalan administration they assure that the Government is “cohesive” and that it is a “pineapple” and that the objective is to end the legislature through pacts to one side and another, what is called variable geometry. But in the Government they flatly rule out that a new tripartite is on the verge of, like those who governed Catalonia between 2003 and 2010.

Thus, the spokesperson for the Catalan Government, Patrícia Plaja, has given as an example that Aragonès was invested with the votes of Junts and the CUP, that this year he will carry out the budgets with the support of the PSC and the commons and that the renewal of positions of some regional organizations, such as TV3, Catalunya Ràdio, the CAC or the Síndic de Greuges, was carried out with an agreement between the PSC, ERC and Junts. This government feels “comfortable”, according to her spokeswoman, because it knows how to reach great agreements.

In principle, the budget pact with the Socialists does not alter the sovereign roadmap of this executive, which maintains its commitment to advance in the exercise of self-determination. In this sense, Plaja has announced that, in the coming weeks, Aragonès will reactivate the work to seek a broad consensus among the pro-sovereignty forces around a Canadian-style clarity agreement. This will be the referendum proposal that will transfer Pedro Sánchez. At the moment, only the commons buy the idea of ​​an agreed referendum. The CUP advocates for a new 1-O and Junts is waiting for the resolution of the Puigdemont case to reactivate the unilateral declaration of independence of 2017. The president of Junts, Laura Borràs, has accused Pere Aragonès this Tuesday of blowing up the unit of the independence movement when agreeing accounts with the PSC. The Government has replied that the one who broke the Government was Junts, with its decision to leave it.