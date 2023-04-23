The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has reiterated this Sunday his commitment to a pact of clarity with the Government, in the Canadian way, to agree on the date and conditions of a referendum on independence. On the day of Sant Jordi, Aragonès has insisted on his plan to resolve the Catalan question, despite the fact that practically no one buys it, not even the Government, which is the one with whom he would have to agree on the terms of the referendum, nor the Catalan forces , with which he intends to finish polishing his proposal.

Aragonès, in an attention to the media from the Palau de la Generalitat, has replied to the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, that “voting is never a trap and neither is democracy”. Days ago, during his four-day visit to Catalonia, the minister described Aragonès’ clarity agreement as an “electoral trap.” The Government has closed again these days for the umpteenth time the door to negotiate a referendum with the Generalitat. According to the ERC leader, those who oppose a referendum have a model that “does not trust the public.” The Government has overturned this weekend with a large presence of ministers in Barcelona.

The clarity agreement proposed by the head of the Catalan Executive has taken its first steps this week. The Government has entrusted a group of academics with a report that serves as the basis for its referendum proposal. Aragonès’ entry bet is a consultation on independence that is recognized by Madrid and Brussels. But it is not closed to other options. In any case, Aragonès’s intention is to convene a table of Catalan parties, after the municipal elections, to discuss alternatives. For now, this meeting points to failure, since the only parties that have shown themselves willing to participate are Junts and los comunes. Those of Puigdemont, moreover, reject the path of the president, because they believe that it is born dead and is destined to fail. Therefore, only En Comú Podem could share the position of the president, which he criticizes for having put it on the table before the elections. The PSC has always demanded a party table from Aragonès, in parallel to the dialogue table with the Government, but the Socialists, at least before the elections, have expressed that they cannot participate in a project such as the referendum, which in their opinion Trial divides and confronts the Catalans.

The Government has closed the doors to agreeing to a referendum. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, described it as an electoral trap, criticized the Government for launching it unilaterally and affirmed that it means insisting on formulas from the past that divide and confront Catalans. Aragonès, from the outset, has managed to put the sovereignist agenda back at the center of the debate.