The calendar marks February 14, 2025 as the limit of the Catalan legislature and, for now, the president Pere Aragonès shows no signs of wanting to bring forward elections. Quite the opposite: in ERC they are committed to exhausting the remaining 14 months of their mandate, focusing on showing off the work of the Government and transmitting the idea of ​​responsible management, the cards they want to play for re-election. That story, however, limps on the legislative side: the Government has to work as a clear minority – it only has 33 of the 135 deputies in the Parliament – ​​and its room for maneuver is minimal. To the lack of stable partners, temporary pressure is now added: 13 regulations promoted by the Generalitat – among them, some very relevant ones such as the tax on cruise ships or the regulation of tourist apartments – are still pending in the Chamber and, if not They are approved quickly, they will decay when the elections are called. They also compete in the race for approval with the 42 legislative proposals promoted by the political groups' benches.

This year, the Parliament will have held 20 ordinary plenary sessions. If this pace is maintained in 2024, the debate and approval of 55 regulations in process would have to fit into around twenty sessions, just between bills (the 13 promoted by the Executive) and law proposals (the 42 proposed by the groups). parliamentarians). In addition, this calculation does not include the Budgets of the Generalitat, which will consume a large part of the beginning of the year. There is also the possibility that, in the face of emergencies such as drought, decree laws will have to be validated.

In total, in the three years of the legislature, the Parliament has passed 23 laws; In the last year of the mandate, they will try to approve twice as many: 55.

In the list of initiatives of the Government of Aragonès pending approval there are some important ones, such as the rule that creates the tax on large ships that dock in Catalan ports or the regulation of tourist apartments. The one that regulates the Film Library of Catalonia, which passed the first debate in its entirety on the 18th, is in the queue of others with greater progress in its processing, such as Democratic Memory or Audiovisual Communication, both in the hearing phase. .

The bill on Foreign Action and relations with the EU, which passed the first test in plenary last week, is paradigmatic and illustrates the precarious arithmetic situation that weighs down the Aragonès Executive after breaking with Junts in October 2022 and choosing to continue In solitary. The amendments to the entirety presented by PP, Vox and Ciudadanos did not prosper. The PSC has allowed the process to progress, but warning that it will ensure that there is no clash with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The norm seeks to create a body of officials to serve the network of delegations abroad of the Catalan Executive. ERC needs, assuming the support of the CUP or En Comú Podem, that at least the socialists (33 deputies) or Junts (32) vote affirmatively. The Republicans are navigating between a PSC that would prevent any attempt to give the measure an independence aspect and some former partners who, installed in the toughest opposition, initially led the Foreign Action portfolio and had not included that point in their roadmap.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The broken ERC-Junts pact

At the start of the mandate they began with a coalition government, ERC and Junts agreed on a legislative plan that envisaged approving 50 draft laws. Already alone, the Republicans have revised it downwards (33). They sent to the trash can, for example, the regulation on funeral services or to the electoral law itself (Catalonia operates with national law), but they also included new promises. One of them is the rule that creates the new body of civil servants: the Generalitat claims that it is the ideal time to process it due to the “process of rationalization and consolidation of personnel” that the Public Administrations are experiencing and “the maturity in external action” of the Govern. To shorten deadlines that could last for months, ERC has asked the Parliamentary Committee that the law be processed urgently.

But not all of the Republicans' attempts to gain room for maneuver have gone well: last week, the Board of Spokespersons rejected their proposal to enable the first part of January to speed up procedures. In the ranks of ERC they pointed out the Budgets, but also the bill of autonomous initiative in Congress to eliminate the prescription of cases of pedophilia.

The parliamentary groups also face the remaining 14 months of the legislature under pressure. Table sources assume that “there is no time” for everything and that specific modifications are the ones that will have the best chance of succeeding. The article on imprescriptibility that was registered last week is the last item on a list of 42 legislative proposals in queue, all in various stages of processing. There are, for example, the reform of the law of the former presidents of the Generalitat and the Parliament to modify the established perks or the one that seeks to prohibit correbous (festivals with bulls and heifers).

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_