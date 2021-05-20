Almost one hundred days after the Catalan elections on February 14, the Parliament is preparing to elect Pere Aragonès, from Esquerra Republicana, as president of the Generalitat. This Thursday the first session of an investiture debate began with the intervention of the candidate. The vote will be this Friday. Aragonès has assured in his speech that he wants to be president “to complete the independence of Catalonia” and has promised to work to make “inevitable” the exercise of the “right to decide” and the “amnesty” of those sentenced by the independence process. He also recalled some of the ambitious social measures that he wants to implement, such as the universalization of nursery education and a 700 million euro shock plan against youth unemployment.

The legislature will start up thanks to the votes of the Junts and the CUP. Aware of the need for such support, Aragonès has limited himself to outlining the fundamental principles of his independence plan, but without going into details that would highlight the different sensitivities. “I want to be like Scotland and I would like the Spanish State to know how to be like the United Kingdom in 2014,” said the candidate to preside over the Generalitat. “I know Scotland will make it through and vote again [en un referéndum de independendencia]. And I know that the United Kingdom will once again do everything possible to seduce the Scots and democratically avoid independence ”, he continued with the simile.

Aragonès, however, has defended the dialogue table with the Government, where he intends to propose both the referendum and the amnesty. In order to reach that forum with a reinforced position, the Republican has promised to launch the National Agreement for Self-determination and Amnesty, which will bring together parties and entities and where he also wants the commons to be. “And so the Generalitat, as a single people, will go to the negotiating table to resolve the political conflict with Spain once and for all,” he assured.

Despite the fact that the Government agreement contains the idea of ​​a new “democratic attack”, Aragonès has preferred to discard the term in his initial intervention. There is no mention of the possibility of a unilateral path. The national coordinator of the Republicans has insisted, without specifying, on the need for “a civic and peaceful confrontation to force the State to assume a reality hitherto denied.”

The candidate has insisted on asking for support beyond the independence movement, although he has limited it to those who defend the need for a referendum and ask for the amnesty of the prisoners, something that limits the search radius to the deputies of En Comú Podem. The leader of the ranks of the commons, Jéssica Albiach, has responded to him in a brief press conference during the pause of the debate. “The order of the factors does alter the product,” he said, recalling that in less than a week ERC buried his plan to govern alone to reconnect with Junts and also, he has assured, give him the social portfolios, which manage more 60% of the Generalitat’s Budget.

The intervention has been much shorter than that of the two previous failed plenary sessions, although it has specified some points. For example, a list of eleven important laws that he hopes to pass during his term and for which he has asked the support of all forces. Among those mentioned are the local government law (bogged down for years), the biodiversity law, the energy transition law or the anti-eviction law (with the risk of ending up in a competency debate with the central Executive).

With Aragonès there will be a president of the Generalitat of ERC for the first time since the recovery of democracy. Despite everything, doubts remain about the cohesion of a Government in which two parties will coexist that have shown to maintain terrible relations in recent months. There are also unknowns about its composition, especially due to the lack of clear leadership in the ranks of the Junts after the resignation of Elsa Artadi to enter the Government.

Aragonès opens the plenary session after this Wednesday he was formally proposed as a candidate by the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs. It has done so by detailing its program, which it has had to agree on separately with the CUP in the first place and with the Junts later. Although the former will not be in the Government, their support is expected to be key not only for the investiture, but also for the main challenges of the new Executive, something that worries not only the opposition but also broad social and economic sectors in Catalonia.

The Government that Aragonès will have to finish forming after the investiture will have 14 ministries, seven for ERC and another seven for Junts. Republicans assume unprecedented powers for their party, such as the Department of the Interior, on which the Mossos d’Esquadra depend. Junts has gained weight in the social area, assuming the Health portfolio, and will have the Department of Economy.

In the political field, Junts has to finish deciding who will assume the vice-presidency of the Government, after Elsa Artadi has decided to resign from being part of the Executive. Some internal voices attribute it to the underlying disagreement that exists in some sectors of the Junts on the viability of the Government. In this sense, the silence that the president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has maintained so far, fled from the Spanish justice in Belgium since 2017, stands out.