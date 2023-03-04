The former councilors of Junts of the Catalan Executive: Jordi Puigneró, Jaume Giró, Victòria Alsina, Josep Maria Argimon, Lourdes Ciuró, Gemma Geis and Violant Cervera.

The divorce between Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya implied that 114 senior positions appointed by this second formation (mostly militants) left the Catalan Executive. The final balance is known four months after those of Laura Borràs left the Government, the time that the Generalitat has taken to update its list of positions of trust and that hangs on the portal of the Public Function. Only 22 appointments made in their day by Junts, with a very technical profile, have been maintained in the one-color government chaired by Pere Aragonès.

In September 2022 (the Government crisis was in October), the Generalitat had 369 positions of trust, including directors, directors and general secretaries and other temporary positions (advisors or press officers, for example). To this number, in addition, we should add that of the owners of the public sector companies of the Generalitat. Esquerra and Junts had divided the responsibilities in half and more than half of the positions of high responsibility, an annual income of more than 85,000 gross euros.

Comparison of that listing with the one published last February (the first update after the breakup of the pro-independence coalition) reveals the real impact of the change. A total of 114 senior officials from the seven ministries that Junts held (Vice Presidency, Foreign Action, Health, Economy, Social Rights, Justice and Universities) disappear from the list of senior officials. Some submitted their resignation voluntarily and others were dismissed from office directly after 55.7% of the membership of Borràs’s party opted to leave the Executive, in response to the dismissal of Vice President Jordi Puigneró and due to Aragonès’ breaches in the pro-independence section of the Government pact.

ERC practically swept away the structures of the neoconvergent ministries. One of the exceptions was the Department of Universities and Innovation, which is now chaired by former socialist leader Joaquim Nadal. There are four of the 22 names that were ratified by Aragonès despite having been designated by Junts. This is the case, for example, of Xavier Aldeguer, general director of the knowledge society; Maria Victòria Girona, General Director of Universities; Joan Gómez Pallarés, Head of Research and the Director of Services, Pilar Sorribas.

The comparison cannot be exact, since the one-color ERC Executive has changed the internal structure of several departments to leave his stamp, reducing trust positions by 17. This has meant that the item dedicated to covering these salaries goes from 30.4 million euros to 29.4 million. The difference reflects not only the extent of the loss of power of Junts in the Executive but also the decrease in their income, since the party has as one of its sources of financing a percentage of those salaries that each militant gave monthly for having a position in the structure of the Generalitat. Those revenues, logically, went to the Republican coffers.

The list also allows to know the seniority of many of the high positions of the Generalitat. A total of 36 began their term before the start of the mandate resulting from the elections on February 14, 2021. In this group are not only those in charge of the offices of the former presidents of the Government but also veteran key officials in the operation of the administration machine. Such is the case of Josep Maria Sánchez, director of financial, insurance and treasury policy who has been in office since January 2015. In other words, he has held that position since the government of Artur Mas.

In a similar situation is Josep Vidal Fàbrega, who since the days when Carles Puigdemont held the head of the Government (2016) is the general director of social economy. The council with the most senior senior positions in the Executive structure is Climate Action. According to the February list, the senior position of the longest-serving executive is José Luis García, legal advisor to the Department of the Treasury. He landed there in 2004, with the tripartite PSC-ERC-Iniciativa, and the socialist Antoni Castells at the head of the economic portfolio. Since then, five councilors have ratified him.

