The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, on Saturday urged the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to grant pardons to the prisoners of the ‘procés’ as soon as possible and trusted that after the telephone conversation on Friday with the socialist leader a “Negotiation stage” with the central executive.

The day after his first direct contact with Sánchez since the inauguration (a 40-minute call), in which both leaders agreed to a meeting in Moncloa during this month of June, Aragonès highlighted the good harmony and insisted that he will attend the appointment with the Prime Minister with a proposal for a law on amnesty and self-determination.

Of course, he warned the pro-independence world that the resolution of the Catalan lawsuit will require time and a lot of effort. “We know that we will not fix it in two days,” he said in Ivars d’Urgell (Lleida). The message was addressed to the most impatient sectors of the Junts and the CUP, formations on which the stability of the Republican leader’s executive depends and which pressure him to advance the nationalist agenda.

In principle, the Government gives two years of margin to the dialogue table between governments on the question of Catalonia, until 2023, the year in which there will be general and municipal elections and in which the president of the Generalitat will have to renew the support of the Catalan Chamber with a motion of confidence agreed in advance with the CUP.

Aragonès celebrated the pardons, if they end up being granted, he insisted, they can serve to “alleviate the pain that the prisoners and their families are suffering.” In an interview in ‘eldiario.es’ he stated that “to make the pain caused by prison more bearable, any measure will be welcome.”