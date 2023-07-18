Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 5:35 p.m.



The independence movement seeks the mobilization of its parish, since abstention could grow in a part of the nationalist electorate, critical of ERC, Junts and the CUP. The three secessionist parties have been calling the polls for days, fearing a bad result for the pro-independence forces, which in Catalonia could be left behind the PSC and even the PP. ERC sources take for granted the good result in Catalonia of the PSC, as the first force, and also of the PP. The PSC could obtain 15 seats and the PP, 8, quadrupling the result of 2019. ERC, on the other hand, can fall from 13 to 10 or 9, Junts could remain at 8 and the CUP between 1 or none, when it now has two.

The Government has joined the calls for participation this Tuesday. The Catalan Government has requested a massive participation of the Catalans to stop those of the “one, great and free”. The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has advocated this Tuesday for applying a sustained 155 in Catalonia and has predicted worse situations than in 2017 if PP and Vox govern after the elections. “No surprise about the extreme right, its bad intentions and its persecution mania against Catalonia,” said the spokesperson for the Generalitat, Patrícia Plaja. «They are those of ‘One, great and free’. Fortunately, we have moved forward in time and unlike more than 80 years ago, this Sunday we all have the opportunity to vote freely », she appealed.