The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, tiptoed this Tuesday over the controversy surrounding the gag broadcast on TV3 in which the Virgin of El Rocío appeared in a mocking tone, which has raised blisters in Andalusia. Aragonès has shown “deep respect” and “consideration” for faith and religious facts, but has avoided criticizing the comedians of the Catalan regional chain. The head of the Catalan Executive has affirmed that he will not fuel a controversy, which in his opinion no longer revolves around the limits of humor but has become a subject of political dynamics.

In the program Està Passant, an actress disguised as the Virgin of El Rocío, affirmed that she has spent “two centuries without being able to get laid as God intended.” The president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, asked yesterday for a rectification to the regional chain. TV3 has so far avoided commenting on the controversial gag, although it has also avoided defending its program and its comedians.

See also The sixth wave reaches a new maximum of infections in the Region of Murcia in a day with a deceased Related News



Moreno Bonilla affirmed that the Andalusians are “fed up” with TV3 making jokes about the Andalusian accent and the Andalusians. «There is a part of direct TV3 very given to making jokes about the Andalusians, the Andalusian accent and the way of being of the Andalusians. Look, we are already a little fed up with this type of thing », he said. In his opinion, the TV3 parody was “untimely and completely out of place”. “The Virgen del Rocío is a highly revered virgin, not only by many Andalusians and Spaniards, but she is also part of a culture, a tradition and some values ​​that Andalusia has,” he assured. “It does not occur to us to make parodies of any people, any accent, any tradition or any revered image,” he concluded.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, called for “respect and consideration” for everything related to religious and ideological sentiments.

The director of the program, Toni Soler, said on Twitter that “the nonsense” of the gag has served to “demonstrate the madness of Spanish politicians.”