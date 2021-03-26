From the left: The ERC leader, Pere Aragonès, Laura Borràs and the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

The executive of Junts per Catalunya has frustrated this Thursday the imminent investiture of Pere Aragonès as president by announcing that its 32 deputies will abstain from today’s debate on Friday. The Republican will only have 42 seats out of 135: the 33 of ERC and the nine of the CUP, whose bases approved to give the yes to Aragonès. Junts tightens the rope by not investing in the first attempt to the leader of his partner of Government and thus forces a second debate, predictably next Tuesday, for which there is no fixed position. Negotiations continue but the decision further soured the relationship between the two.

The decision was almost sung. It was not surprising at ERC that the Junts opted for abstention. After two hours of intense telematic meeting, Carles Puigdemont’s party announced the direction of his vote and left the investiture on the air. Since Monday he had already sent messages: they want the president be Aragonese, they will not force new elections but the pact is not mature. ERC received with perplexity the criterion of Junts when understanding that it has fulfilled its part of the pact by voting in favor of Laura Borràs (Junts) as president of the Parliament.

In a brief note, Junts affirmed that the negotiations had not reached a legislative agreement that would guarantee a stable Government that would allow us to get out of the social crisis caused by covid-19 and implement the 14-F mandate in which the independence movement won 52% of the votes.

Two weeks ago, Junts took the negotiations on the Chamber Table to the extreme and this Thursday he repeated the role. You can never take anything for granted on the roller coaster of the Parliament but this time it does not seem that in the previous hours there is a change of script. ERC, who held an executive, resigned itself to a second round of the debate. Then only the simple majority will suffice. ERC, Junts and the CUP have 74 deputies.

The Republicans took one of lime and another of sand this Thursday. The CUP bases held their assemblies on Wednesday and approved by a comfortable majority the pre-agreement with ERC. 59.31% of the affiliates opted for yes (564 votes); 38.59% for no (367); and 2.10% voted blank (20). The result allowed Republicans and anti-capitalists to pressure the Junts to make a move and avoid the idea of ​​division in the independence majority.

“It is not a government agreement. It is minimum to start this new political cycle and the legislature, “said Deputy Eulàlia Reguant (CUP). The text includes, for example, an increase in spending on primary care, the revision of the public security model and a new referendum, without specifying. The anti-capitalist warned that it is not “a blank check.” The agreement will be reviewed in case ERC falls “into partisan dynamics.” In fact, it includes a motion of confidence from Aragonès mid-term.

The roles seemed changed this Thursday: The CUP, the anti-system party, unsuccessfully asked Junts, largely heir to Convergència, “responsibility” and to join the agreement to facilitate the investiture. Their negotiations with ERC continue and they have outlined a joint government plan but Puigdemont’s party believes that there is still room to advance in social policy such as the independence roadmap. At the center of the hurricane is the so-called Consell de la República, led by Puigdemont. “Despite the limitations, misunderstandings and attacks, we have done a good job,” defended the former president on Thursday, who charged secretly against ERC. His general secretary, Marta Rovira, assured from Geneva, where he fled from justice, that the idea is “to build a collective leadership of a diverse movement.”

Lluís Puig’s vote

The Bureau of the Catalan Parliament has accepted the delegated vote of Lluís Puig, who has fled from justice in Brussels since November 2017. The PSC and Ciudadanos presented their requests for reconsideration this Thursday, understanding that the regulation only contemplates this measure for maternity leave, parenthood or illness. Before the plenary session is held today, the Table will meet and debate the requests but the pro-independence majority will knock them down. Puig’s vote is not decisive since secessionism has a comfortable majority of 74 deputies.