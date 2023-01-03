From left to right, the councilor Roger Torrent, the ‘president’ Pere Aragonès and the councilors Natàlia Mas and Laura Vilagrà before entering the Government meeting this Tuesday. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The ‘Government’ of Pere Aragonès has assumed that the dialogue table that was called for before the end of the year will not finally be held. After the approval of the reform of the Criminal Code, the Government of Pedro Sánchez cooled down the possibility of organizing the meeting and insinuated that it was in no rush to call it. La Moncloa’s decision initially irritated the Catalan Executive, but in the end it has resigned itself by emphasizing that in reality the meeting had only the objective of visualizing the “dejudicialization” of the process with the repeal of the crime of sedition and the reform of embezzlement. “The results of the table are unquestionable,” said the spokesperson for the Executive, Patrícia Plaja.

After the Consell Executiu was held, the spokesperson acknowledged that they no longer expect this table to be held in the coming days or weeks and regretted that the Government has succumbed to the “pressure” of the right and has chosen not to show publicly in Catalonia the agreements assumed. “It is hard to understand that after the reform, the Government did not want to stage the result”, she stated. “They have prioritized minimizing noise over keeping their commitment,” she said. The spokeswoman has assured that the negotiations with La Moncloa continue discreetly.

The future dialogue table, therefore, is not currently on the agenda. And it would not be surprising if it were postponed until after the municipal elections in May. The Government rejects in any case the reading of Pedro Sánchez that with this reform of the Penal Code the “process It’s over”. “He can repeat it as many times as he wants, but the conflict and the independence movement is still more alive than ever,” Plaja insisted. She has also affirmed that the Catalan Executive wants to address the holding of the self-determination referendum in this new phase. The Government is directly opposed to this demand and considers that with the changes in the Penal Code, which will benefit the leaders of the process sentenced by the Supreme Court, the so-called Catalan folder is practically closed.

Aragonès’s decision to accept that there will not be an imminent table has coincided in time with the announcement that a Spanish-French summit will be held in Barcelona to consecrate the friendship between the two countries. The choice of Barcelona as the venue can be interpreted as a message from the Government that it has managed to get Catalonia out of the “tension”, as Pedro Sánchez stated at a rally with Salvador Illa last December. The Government lacked this noon information about that summit.

The Government does not rule out approving the accounts without the necessary support if they see that the PSC and Junts unnecessarily delay the negotiation

At the moment, the Esquerra Executive alone has started the year with the extended accounts and with the aim of approving them and starting to process them next week. “Negotiations are well advanced. It is of the utmost importance that the resources are available”, Aragonès stated on Tuesday. With a fragile parliamentary majority of 33 seats, ERC urgently needs the support of the PSC (the same deputies) or Junts (32). At the moment, it only has an agreement with En Comú Podem (8) and it is far from reaching an absolute majority (68). The spokeswoman assures that they are “at the gates” of reaching an agreement with the PSC and that they only need “political will” to close it by guaranteeing that they have accepted 87% of the measures requested by the Socialists for a value of 5,300 million. According to her version, the PSC has now requested others worth 5,000 million more without wanting to increase taxes. “It’s not very serious,” Plaja said. And she has insisted that they will not include in the negotiation issues that the PSC claims such as the expansion of El Prat, the Hard Rock Café project in Tarragona or the promotion of the Fourth Belt.

The optimism of the Executive collides with the PSC. The Socialists have not hidden their growing discomfort after the Government has taken the agreement almost for granted and accuses it of handling figures that they say are not exact. “They are breaking bridges and trust,” says Alícia Romero, spokesperson for the PSC in an interview in The National by assuring that their claims rise to 3,000 million by 2023 and that the percentage of 87% is not true either. The Government has warned, meanwhile, that it does not rule out approving the accounts if the PSC or Junts unnecessarily delay the negotiations. The Socialists warn that in that case they will present an amendment to the entirety.

