The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has requested this Thursday by letter to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that the Spanish-French summit on January 19 in Barcelona address the official status of Catalan in the European institutions and infrastructure improvements, reported the Govern.

In the letter, he affirms that the summit is “a great opportunity” to advance in these and other aspects that daily affect the lives of cross-border citizens, issues that he considers have not been properly addressed and that deserve an urgent and essential response. , in his opinion.

In the chapter on proposals related to governance, he calls for a boost from the Mediterranean Macroregion; a cross-border mechanism to overcome the legal and administrative obstacles faced by these territories, and support to request the official status of Catalan in the European institutions.

Regarding infrastructures, he calls for the promotion and realization of the H2Med project; a common front to recover the original layout of the Mediterranean Corridor, within the framework of the review of the new TENT-T proposal; promoting the new Montpellier-Perpignan rail corridor (France); restore and improve the rail connection with Perpignan, and modernize the section of the R3 from the border to Latour-de-Carol (France).

It also urges to improve cooperation in the health field, and the opening of cross-border crossings “closed by the French Government”. According to Aragonès, the Generalitat wants to contribute its knowledge and point of view “as an affected party in all these issues”, which is why it calls on them to work together on all of this during the summit.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter