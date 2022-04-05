The dialogue table between the central government and the Catalan government continues without a date seven months after the previous appointment. But the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has hinted this Tuesday that the two administrations are already “working” on the next meeting and that there could even be progress in the talks, since he has assured that the “agreements are in process maturation”. “When they can be specified, the meeting will be held”, he stated this morning at a press conference from the Palau de la Generalitat, where he reviewed his mandate, almost a year after his investiture.

According to Aragonès, the continuity of the table is necessary despite the general context of war in Europe, pandemic and economic crisis. “We are absolutely committed to the table,” he assured. The objective of the next meeting is, in his opinion, to close an agreement that allows mutual trust to be maintained in order to resolve the underlying political conflict in Catalonia. “It takes time,” he admitted. The agreement between the two administrations at the meeting of the forum agreed between PSOE and ERC to find a way out of the Catalan lawsuit could be related to the Catalan school.

Aragonès has called for expanding the consensus signed between PSC, ERC, Junts and the commons in defense of the immersion model in response to the TSJC ruling that obliges the Government to teach 25% of classes in Spanish. “We must prevent a court order from fixing how our children learn Catalan. We have to decide for ourselves. What we do not regulate will be regulated by the courts. Let’s do it ourselves with the aim of guaranteeing the learning and use of Catalan », he pointed out. Junts joined that agreement and later distanced itself, arguing that it would be necessary to broaden the consensus with some nationalist entities. The president of the Generalitat has applauded that they want to broaden that consensus, but has warned that it is very important that the PSC and the commons continue in the pact. “Catalan cannot be the language of a party, the language only of the independentists,” he stated. Aragonès has charged against those from the independence movement who ask him to disobey the sentence. “Calls for disobedience are empty rhetoric,” he has pointed out. And he has given the example of the previous legislature in which the Government presided over by Qim Torra “complied with all” the judicial resolutions that forced him to teach 25% of Spanish in educational centers

Aragonès has presented a plan to deal with the crisis arising from the war in Ukraine. The Government foresees an extra expense of 120 million for the reception of war refugees and has demanded that the central government relax the deficit target of the autonomies from 0.6% to 1% of GDP, in order to have an additional billion .