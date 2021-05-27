Three of the most prominent political leaders in Catalonia defended the pardons on Thursday: the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau; and the leader of the opposition in the Parliament and winner of the elections, the socialist Salvador Illa.

Aragonès and Colau staged together the favorable position of the two main Catalan institutions, the Government and the City Council of the Catalan capital, to the grace measures, which are finalized by the central Government and against those opposed by the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor’s Office and the formations of the center right in Spain.

In Catalonia, recent polls place support for grace measures at around 60% and 70% of the citizenry. A poll by ‘La Vanguardia’ indicated that 61% of Catalans are in favor of granting pardons, compared to 72% who collected a similar opinion barometer from ‘El Periódico’. That is, the support is between two-thirds and three-quarters. In the Parliament, that absolute majority in favor of the grace measures is also clear. Between PP, Ciudadanos and Vox, those who are opposed, only add up to 15% of the seats in the autonomous hemicycle. The orange formation has even called a demonstration of rejection in Barcelona on June 11 and will promote a proposal for a resolution in the Parliament, which will be overthrown. The other Catalan formations –PSC, ERC, Junts, Commons and the CUP– (all Catalan) are in favor to a greater or lesser degree.

Of course, there are circles in Junts and the CUP that are very skeptical and could come to disagree with the pardons for falling short or considering that they are not the solution and that only amnesty and self-determination are. Thus, sectors of Junts are suspicious because they believe that it would be a deception orchestrated between the PSOE and ERC so that Junqueras regains political prominence and corners Puigdemont. Those who in the most radical independence movement are suspicious of the measures of grace is because they also fear that they imply a renouncement of secessionism to the unilateral route in the short and medium term. The criticism that Jordi Cuixart has received for hugging Minister Miquel Iceta on the day of Pere Aragonès’s inauguration at the Palau de la Generalitat go in that direction.

The centrality of the Parliament, however, defends pardons, at least as a lesser evil, as admitted by some sovereignists. The president of the Generalitat received the mayor of Barcelona on Thursday in his first institutional meeting since he took the reins of the Catalan Executive. Both addressed the sovereign folder, a day after the overwhelming report of the Supreme Court and days after the predisposition shown by Pedro Sánchez to the grace measures. Both Aragonès and Colau agreed that the resolution of the conflict can only be addressed through dialogue and if the prisoners are released.

Sovereign majority



The first step of the president of the Generalitat in regard to the independence agenda will be to convene what he has called a great national agreement in favor of amnesty and self-determination, as Mas and Puigdemont did in their day with the national pact for the referendum, to which sovereign parties, civil society entities, professional organizations and institutions joined, including the Barcelona City Council. Aragonès wants to add the maximum number of registrants before going to the dialogue table with the central government. Colau opened the door to join. The mayor pressured Pedro Sánchez to approve the granting of pardons as soon as possible. “It is time for politics and not for judges,” he said. Aragonès, meanwhile, reiterated that the independence movement “is not going to renounce its political objectives.” “Our proposal at the dialogue table will be a referendum and amnesty,” he insisted.

Illa, for her part, who to date had avoided positioning herself in the debate on pardons, was very explicit yesterday. “Everything that within the rule of law helps the reunion, seems very appropriate,” he said.