The Aragonese economy will continue to grow Within a context with a certain deceleration due to the weak recovery of Europe in which Aragon will maintain a positive evolution, especially with the Eurozone and maintaining a very short distance, only one tenth, compared to Spain, in the 2025 and 2026.

After a closure of 2024 in which Aragon registers a 3% GDP growth due The Aragonese economy advances 2.2% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026. An evolution that, if fulfilled, would mean that Aragonese GDP would be 9% higher than 2019. Estimates for Spain are 3.2% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026.

This growth in Aragon would have translation in GDP per capita, which would be five percentage points, improving the relative position from 107.07% to 108.5% of the Spanish average.

This advance of Aragon’s economy would also produce a positive impact on employment. The forecast is that 17,500 jobs in the community will be created in the period between 2025 and 2026. “If the economic forecast is confirmed, between 8,000 and 9,000 average jobs will be generated between 2025 and 2026 and the unemployment rate would be located at 8%” in 2026, as indicated by Miguel Cardoso, chief economist for Spain in BBVA Research and markets, during the press conference in Zaragoza to present the report ‘Situation Aragón 2025’.

This generation of employment would also be supported by the improvement of productivity due ease for financing by the private sector.

It is a positive evolution that, in addition, could be greater in both growth and employment as investments of 40,000 million euros by companies in the Aragonese community materialize.

However, the Aragonese economy also has some Riskssince it is inside a Context of deceleration and export dropthat are weighed above all by the automotive, and the lack of sales especially of electric cars produced in Europe, as well as by the economic situation of countries such as Germany and on which the doubt about its possible evolution looms and if it is A situation that responds to the situation by the automobile or structural sector.

To these factors are added the economic uncertainties that arise following the announcement of the duty On the part of the president of the United States, Donald Trump because, although Aragon records a low sales percentage to the country (between 1% and 2%), there may be conditions for the consequences on other countries that are main commercial partners of the community Aragonese

In addition, there are other elements, at the local level, such as the process of Fiscal consolidation Due to the contribution that Aragon has to make, although no additional measures are foreseen, and the Labor costs Due to the reduction of the working day, the increase in the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) and the increase in social security contributions. These measures in employment could slow down the generation of jobs.

Precisely, at the workplace, the report indicates that 54% of employees in the Aragonese community have a working day of more than 37.5 hours a week And they would be affected by this measure, which will affect small businesses, with one or two employees, in which there could be a decrease in billing and a productivity decrease “without mechanisms to alleviate the increase in labor costs.”

It would also be necessary policies that encourage investmentespecially in sectors such as industry because of the uncertainty it lives, as well as in the housing market, which is a “bottleneck” for growth in urban areas.

EMPLOYMENT GROWTH

He Services sector is the main engine of employment generation In Aragon. The BBVA Research reports indicate that it represents around 50%, taking into account the social security affiliation data. They are jobs that are related, especially to restoration and hospitality, but also to high -value professional services before the demand by consulting, technology or banking services, among others. “They are professions that require human capital and education,” says Cardoso.

It is a provision of services that, in addition, occurs both nationally and internationally for the incorporation of professionals from other countries, which facilitates this relationship, as well as the language as in the case of Latin America and the United States .

This trend, which seems sustainable over time, makes The creation of jobs is being produced mainly in the urban areas of Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruelconcentrating between 60% and 70% of employment growth. In fact, social security affiliation in three Aragonese capitals “is above the average of the Aragon set”, although growth is also observed outside the urban area, although to a lesser extent.

It is also significant to increase employment in the public sector, as well as in the agri -food sector that, “unlike what happens in Spain, has positive behavior in Aragon,” adds Cardoso. It also grows in jobs in the manufacturing sector.

In the employment that is created, immigration has an important weight. In fact, in Aragon, 22% of the 31,500 jobs created in the community are covered with immigrants (45% in Spain). In addition, 80% is explained by the increase in employment in people with Spanish nationality.

In the sector of the construction A positive evolution is also expected due to housing, segment in which there will be a deficit in the market, since by the 2025 and 2026 They believe. Employment will also throw in this activity for the demand for infrastructure, especially commercial.

In the case of the industryemployment creation will depend on the evolution of the activity, especially the car and depending on the recovery of sales and the implementation of projects such as battery gigafacto in Stellantis in Zaragoza. Likewise, the activity of new industries will influence.

“In the first place, the services will generate and then the construction, to a lesser extent the public sector. The industrial sector will depend its intensity of creating automotive and new industries,” adds Cardoso. Only hospitality and agriculture show a slowdown.

What will the economy be in 2025?

In 2025, economic growth will be maintained and Aragon, with 2.2%, will grow more than its environment. In fact, a 1% GDP progress for the eurozone and 2% for the United States, while China will remain at the same levels of previous years with a rate of 4.1% in 2025 and 4% in 2026 compared to 4.8% recorded in 2024.

It is a framework in which an increase in competitiveness for the price of oil is expected with a barrel cost of $ 75 compared to the 80 or 90 dollars. The descent of energy prices It is especially important in Aragon because it is the autonomy that uses more energy to produce an added value unit. In this area, the community benefits from the generation of renewables and its greatest weight in the energy mix, since passing 45% of alternative energies to 60% represents a downward pressure in electricity of 10%.

“Aragon is a community with intensive companies and will improve their prospects”, as well as for the price of oil and the impact of renewables on inflation, as well as the decrease in interest rates, which will entail a lower financing cost for the fall of about 200 basic points due to the descent of Euribor.

This rate of types will also favor families, for example in their mortgages, which can facilitate a greater demand for products and services in the domestic sphere.