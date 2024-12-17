Day December 28 in El Regalloin Teruel, at the intersection of the N-232 and the A1415. This is the date and place chosen for the mobilization called by Aragón-Teruel It exists in view of the pending works on the A-68.

The call for these mobilizations is open to all city councils, social and economic agents and other organizations to unitedly ask that three of the six subsections have already been tendered planned between Fuentes de Ebro, in Zaragoza, to Ventas de Valdealgorfa, in Teruel.

As explained by spokesperson Tomás Guitarte, these three subsections can be put out to tender now. “This section of the highway has already had an environmental impact declaration for six years, but it slept in a drawer until Teruel Existence reached the Congress of Deputies in 2020,” he stressed.

Guiarte recalled that in the investiture agreement with the PSOE it was signed that in the first section, El Burgo de Ebro-Fuentes de Ebro, the works would be put out to tender and awarded for immediate execution, as was done; In the second section, the Fuentes de Ebro-Quinto, El Regallo-Alcañiz, and Alcañiz-Ventas de Valdealgorfa subsections, the drafting of the projects would be put out to tender in 2020, with a deadline of 20 months.

Once these projects were drawn up, the tender for the works would be carried out, prioritizing the Alcañiz-Ventas de Valdealgorfa and El Regallo-Alcañiz sections. And, in 2022, contracts would be put out to tender for the drafting of the construction projects for the three remaining subsections: Quinto-Azaila, Azaila-Híjar and Híjar-El Regallo.

A calendar that was altered by the pandemic, which only allowed the drafting of the projects for the first three subsections. However, now, the training demands that it be executed now in the sections that the project has drafted: Fuentes de Ebro-Quinto, El Regallo-Alcañiz, Alcañiz-Ventas de Valdealgorfa.

“We will not allow any more delays because all the parties have included it in their electoral programs and nobody does anything here. I remind you that in 2005 the then vice president, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, said that the highway would be finished until Ventas de Valdealgorfa in 2010. But Mariano Rajoy also, in 2007, visited Alcañiz during the electoral campaign and promised to take the A-68 to the sea, if he was president of the Government, as he was,” he stated.