by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Aragon, the Sprint standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|3
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|4
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|5
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|6
|B. Binder
|KTM
|7
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|8
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|9
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|10
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|11
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|12
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|13
|J.Miller
|KTM
|14
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|15
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|16
|L. Marini
|Honda
|17
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|18
|J.Mir
|Honda
|19
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|Refrain
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|Refrain
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|Refrain
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
MotoGP Aragon, the Sprint chronicle
Dominion was meant to be and domination it was. Marc Marquez takes no prisoners at Aragón and returns to success in a race weekend: it is not an “official” victory (the Sprint does not count for the statistics) but certainly a further demonstration of strength this weekend. Four seconds (in 11 laps) were handed out by the Gresini team rider, his first victory in a short race, on a Jorge Martin who was good at capitalizing on Francesco Bagnaia’s difficulties and getting the most out of today.
With this second place, Martinator overtakes the reigning champion at the top of the World Championship and moves to +3. Bagnaia is in fact only ninth: Saturday to forget as soon as possible for the #1, who starts badly (disadvantaged by the dirty track) and continues worse, with a series of long ones that favor the overtaking of Miguel Oliveira, Alex Marquez, Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini.
(updating)
MotoGP Aragon, live coverage of the Sprint
You can relive the emotions of the Aragón Sprint with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning, with a ten-minute warm up starting at 9:40. Then the Grand Prix will begin at 14:00, again with Marquez in pole position ahead of Acosta and Bagnaia.
#Aragon #Sprint #Marquez #controls #Martin #2nd #Bagnaia #disaster #9th
Leave a Reply