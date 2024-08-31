by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Aragon, the Sprint standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 Mr. Marquez Ducati 2 J.Martin Ducati 3 P. Acosta KTM 4 A. Marquez Ducati 5 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 6 B. Binder KTM 7 E. Bastianini Ducati 8 F. Quartararo Yamaha 9 F. Bagnaia Ducati 10 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 11 R. Fernandez Aprilia 12 A. Fernandez KTM 13 J.Miller KTM 14 T.Nakagami Honda 15 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 16 L. Marini Honda 17 A. Rins Yamaha 18 J.Mir Honda 19 Mr. Vinales Aprilia Refrain F. Morbidelli Ducati Refrain J.Zarco Honda Refrain A. Espargaro Aprilia

MotoGP Aragon, the Sprint chronicle

Dominion was meant to be and domination it was. Marc Marquez takes no prisoners at Aragón and returns to success in a race weekend: it is not an “official” victory (the Sprint does not count for the statistics) but certainly a further demonstration of strength this weekend. Four seconds (in 11 laps) were handed out by the Gresini team rider, his first victory in a short race, on a Jorge Martin who was good at capitalizing on Francesco Bagnaia’s difficulties and getting the most out of today.

With this second place, Martinator overtakes the reigning champion at the top of the World Championship and moves to +3. Bagnaia is in fact only ninth: Saturday to forget as soon as possible for the #1, who starts badly (disadvantaged by the dirty track) and continues worse, with a series of long ones that favor the overtaking of Miguel Oliveira, Alex Marquez, Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP Aragon, live coverage of the Sprint

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning, with a ten-minute warm up starting at 9:40. Then the Grand Prix will begin at 14:00, again with Marquez in pole position ahead of Acosta and Bagnaia.