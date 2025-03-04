Aragon and the central government want to achieve a Agreement in the Aragonese Energy Law in order to avoid resources before the Constitutional Court. It is the will of both executives that has revealed at the inauguration of the Smagua Hall at Zaragoza Fair.

The Law on the Promotion of Energy Communities and Industrial Self -consumption of Aragon, known as the Energy Law, was approved last December in the Courts of Aragon. An approval that occurred after the previous Aragonese government regulated this matter through a decree-law that was used and annulled, having to make a new legislation, although it contained a good part of the measures of the previous regulatory text.

And in order to avoid more problems and new resources by judicial means, both Aragon and the central government have shown their willingness to collaborate to reach an agreement on the legal framework for what is going to Activate a bilateral negotiation commission around 24 precepts of the Autonomic Energy Law To avoid a possible appeal of unconstitutionality by the State, which would entail the automatic suspension of the contested precepts and the beginning of a judicial process that could be extended between one and three years.

The allegations presented by the Ministry focus mainly on the Self -consumption, energy joints or the transposition of European directives that they had to have been incorporated into Spanish legislation and that have not yet been transposed.

In this context, the third vice president of the Government and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesen, has confirmed the activation of this commission. “It is an ambition to dialogue, to negotiate jointly and see in those aspects where from the administration we estimate that there is an invasion of competences.”

Aagesen has influenced that The goal is to reach an agreement between the central and autonomous administration to modify the standard already approved by the Aragonese Parliament. A will that also expressed the president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, who has stressed that “the Aragon Energy Law means competitiveness, that we can continue to attract industries and continue developing the sector.”

However, Azcón added that the negotiation process will be done with the willingness to reach agreements, but “defending Aragon’s competitions“In order to guarantee the arrival of new investments to the community.

From the Government of Aragon, also the vice president Mar Vaquero has spoken about it at a press conference. The spokeswoman has revealed the will to collaborate with the Ministry of Territorial Policy, after the analysis of the Miteco, through this bilateral negotiation commission, created specifically for this issue and for which Date has not yet set. It is a negotiation mechanism that is contemplated in the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court as an instrument for the prevention of constitutional conflicts.

“We foreseen that this law could have some kind of repairs or that discrepancies arose with the Government of Spain, but we fulfilled the commitment of the Aragon government to raise the law to the Courts,” said Vaquero, who has pointed out that The Government of Spain has the deadline until September 30 to resort to the Constitutional Court.

The spokeswoman for Aragon has been confident that this agreement will be carried out with the central government from a conciliatory position and institutional collaboration and in order to promote the modification of the precepts that adapt to a consensual interpretation and in accordance with the constitutional text.

Vaquero has explained that there are no problems of incompatibility between combining the interest of the State in the unit of the electrical system and the competencies of Aragon to promote the competence of the energy sector in the community.

In favor of the consensus, steps such as the previous contacts have already been taken from the Aragon government with the previous Minister Teresa Ribera to achieve a consensus because “above all there is a strategic interest” and the importance of giving legal certainty to this legal energy framework.