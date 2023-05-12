Aragon rules out requesting European funds to unite the ski resorts of Formigal and Astún, in the Huesca Pyrenees. The Provincial Council of Huesca (DPH) has given up going ahead with an action that involved the construction of a cable car of more than eight kilometers that would run through Canal Roya, a glacial Pyrenean valley located at the foot of Anayet, of great environmental value and cultural. The regional corporation alleges lack of time due to the delay in the start of the procedure, although it continues to support the action. The investment amounted to 26.4 million euros, the largest part of the 33 million requested by the region from European recovery funds for sustainability, which will now be allocated to other initiatives.

The shelving comes after the project triggered strong social rejection, with major protests and protest demonstrations joined by the five major environmental organizations. There was a paradox, the detractors of the project point out, that money destined for sustainability and the maintenance of biodiversity was assigned to destroying a natural area, also ignoring the reduction in snowfall due to climate change.

The president of the council, Miguel Gracia (PSOE), closes the project with “sorry”, but assures that it cannot continue due to the impossibility of meeting the deadlines, because the procedure has not started. “We do not have an environmental impact statement, nor the start of the processing of the General Interest Plan, there is no availability of land, the schedule is not credible, there are no reports, we cannot manage cable transport without legislative changes, among other issues” , said Gracia at a press conference. As guilty of the delay, the provincial corporation points to a lack of collaboration from the Aragonese Executive, governed by the also socialist Javier Lambán. After the resignation of the deputation to the funds, Lambán, with the elections at the door, did not want to enter into controversy and indicated that “if the people of the mountain are not clear about the union of the stations, the project remains parked and, if they bet on it, we will support it. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

A future that environmental associations want to ensure without harming the environment. They consider the abandonment of acting as “a success”, but they are aware that it can be revived at any time. “It is a victory, for the fact of saving Canal Roya itself, but also for demonstrating that if society organizes and protests things can be achieved,” says Paco Iturbe, spokesman for the Platform in Defense of the Mountains of Aragon. For him, the arguments put forward by the president of the council about the impossibility of undertaking the project in a timely manner are “an excuse.” “Three months ago, did you calculate that the deadlines are sufficient and now they are not?” He asks. The reality, he affirms, “is that these funds are not designed for megaprojects and for this reason three years are given for their execution, and since they knew that it was not enough, they wanted to declare it of general interest, to shorten processing times.”

Mistrust leads Iturbe to take the abandonment of acting with “some caution”. “It is not the first time that attempts have been made to destroy the valley. Every so often he goes out again. We are used to these things of the government”. The threat would disappear if a protected space is declared. A petition that has been joined by Friends of the Earth, Ecologists in Action, Greenpeace, SEO/BirdLife and WWF, who ask that the creation of the Anayet-Partacua Natural Park proposed more than 15 years ago be accelerated, which would integrate the corridor of the Canal Roya valley and would guarantee its real protection in the future.

Ricardo Magán, spokesman for Greenpeace, warns that they will monitor the application of these funds when it is decided which projects are used. “The problem is that the European Union audits them once they have been spent. If the green light had been given to Canal Roya and then it is decided that the investment is not adequate, who returns them? ”, He raises. “We would have to resort to public funds,” he says. And in Canal Roya it was “white and in the bottle”, because the projects cannot harm biodiversity and this destroys a natural corridor.

For the president of the deputation, however, the best way to ensure the future of the territory is through the connection of the Aragón Valley with the Tena Valley. “I have always defended it, here and in other places, because a snow plan is necessary in Aragon with a future restructuring”, he assured. The redistribution of the funds towards other projects should not imply that the processing of the union of the stations is stopped. “A participatory process is required where a model similar to the one used in the debate on water management in Aragon is followed, as the municipalities have proposed, and to see what is done with the snow and ski resorts,” he added. “Whoever governs this autonomous community, which is going to be the PSOE, must put it on the table the next day.”

With fierce opposition making its way in the streets, the consensus that the project had initially aroused gradually lost supporters. At the end of April, he received a severe blow. The Jaca city council, through which a large part of the infrastructure runs, initially in favor of the connection, voted against the connection in the last plenary session of the legislature, following a proposal by CHA and Más Jaca-Podemos , government partners of the PSOE. The Socialists, however, introduced an amendment in which they make it clear that they are not against the connection of both valleys, but rather the current project because there are not enough studies or citizen participation.

In addition, Friends of the Earth, Ecologists in Action, Greenpeace, SEO/BirdLife, WWF traveled to Europe to expose the environmental problems of the Canal Roya project. “It has been confirmed that it will wreak havoc in the valley, that it violates the principle of transparency and consultation and that it does not collaborate in the fight against climate change due to the immoderate use of energy to make snow,” they stated. After the visit, the European Commission went to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism to request information on a project that is now paralyzed, but is not forgotten.

