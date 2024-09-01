by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Aragon, Race Standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 Mr. Marquez Ducati 23 41:47.082 2 J.Martin Ducati 23 +4.789 3 P. Acosta KTM 23 +14.904 4 B. Binder KTM 23 +16.459 5 E. Bastianini Ducati 23 +18.776 6 F. Morbidelli Ducati 23 +20.549 7 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 23 +21.159 8 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 23 +24.759 9 J.Miller KTM 23 +39.420 10 A. Rins Yamaha 23 +39.966 11 A. Espargaro Aprilia 23 +40.602 12 T.Nakagami Honda 23 +41.782 13 A. Fernandez KTM 23 +42.083 14 J.Zarco Honda 23 +43.264 15 J.Mir Honda 23 +49.735 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 23 +57.322 17 L. Marini Honda 23 +1:52.386 Refrain A. Marquez Ducati 17 Accident Refrain F. Bagnaia Ducati 17 Accident Refrain Mr. Vinales Aprilia 10 Technical problem Refrain F. Quartararo Yamaha 5 Fall Refrain Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 0 Fall

MotoGP Aragon, Race Report

Two years, ten months and 13 days, 1,043 nights: after an infinite wait for him, Marc Marquez returns to win a MotoGP race. In Aragón the eight-time world champion completes his perfect weekend, which began yesterday with the pole and the victory in the Sprint, also going on to dominate the Grand Prix: it is his 60th success in MotoGP, the 86th of his career, and above all the first on the Ducati.

For Marquez, MotorLand is his home garden, and he never misses an opportunity to reiterate this, enjoying himself from turn 1 in a solo show. Jorge too Martinwho if he finds a small opening tries to widen it and open a path for himself, doesn’t have the slightest chance and has to surrender just like yesterday to a second place which still means a lot in terms of the World Championship. And It means a lot because “Pecco” is knocked down by Alex Marquez in turn 12 on lap 18 while he was playing for a podium after another terrible start. The accident involving the #1 was very dangerous: Bagnaia took advantage of a mistake by the Spaniard and tried to overtake on the outside, Marquez didn’t lift his foot and their trajectories crossed, leading the two to contact, with “Pecco” ending up under the wheels and fairing of the #73 Ducati.

On the podium, a very solid Pedro Acosta, who wins the duel between KTM and Brad Binder. Enea Bastianini’s comeback from 14th place was great, with Morbidelli also in the top 10 (what a shame the mistake in the first part of the race while fighting with Bagnaia), Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Miller and Rins. However, at least for Say and Miller, a penalty for irregular tire pressure.

Future appointments

MotoGP returns to the track next week with the first of two weekends at Misano. It starts on Friday 6th with FP1 at 10.45 and Practice at 15.00; Saturday 7th with FP2 at 10.10 and then qualifying with Q1 and Q2, while at 15.00 there will be the Sprint (13 laps). Sunday – as usual at 14.00 – the Grand Prix.