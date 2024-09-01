by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Aragon, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Mr. Marquez 1:46.766

Ducati 2. P. Acosta 1:47.606

KTM 3. F. Bagnaia 1:47.608

Ducati 2nd row 4. J.Martin 1:47.642

Ducati 5. A. Marquez 1:47.807

Ducati 6. F. Morbidelli 1:48.114

Ducati 3rd row 7. B. Binder 1:48.492

KTM 8. Mr. Oliveira 1:48.550

Aprilia 9. R. Fernandez 1:48.923

Aprilia 4th row 10. J.Zarco 1:49.080

Honda 11. A. Espargaro 1:49.707

Aprilia 12. Mr. Vinales 1:50.526

Aprilia 5th row 13. Mr. Bezzecchi 1:48.086

Ducati 14. E. Bastianini 1:48.542

Ducati 15. J.Miller 1:48.649

KTM 6th row 16. F. By Giannantonio 1:48.687

Ducati 17. F. Quartararo 1:48.775

Yamaha 18. T.Nakagami 1:49.081

Honda 7th row 19. A. Fernandez 1:49.238

KTM 20. L. Marini 1:49.802

Honda 21. A. Rins 1:49.872

Yamaha 8th row 22. J.Mir 1:50.120

Honda

MotoGP Aragon, Qualifying Report

It will be the reunion of Oasis, it will be that the Gallagher brothers’ newfound union the Gresini team dedicated a nice post on social mediabut the first adjective to describe Marc’s pole position Marquez in Aragon is supersonic. Supersonic, yes, the performance of the eight-time world champion, who leaves a sensational gap to all the others: 840 thousandths to Pedro Acosta, 842 to “Pecco” Bagnaia and 876 to Jorge Martin. Nothing like this has been seen on dry surfaces since 2011.

During the night the rain changed the grip conditions at MotorLand: in this context the quality of #93 comes out even more, at his sixth pole position in MotoGP at Aragón, and who had already put everyone in line yesterday. For the Sprint and for the Grand Prix, in short, the number one favourite is Marquez, who according to Bagnaia can win the Sprint with full seconds of advantage. “Pecco” – third – arrives two thousandths from Coast but in the end he can settle for the front row in front of Martin (fourth), who crashes at the start of Q2 in turn 5 but is then good at limiting the damage. Martinator will start from the second row together with Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, while Johann Zarco’s Honda (tenth) surprised positively, preceding the two disappointing Aprilias (second and third yesterday, 11th and 12th today respectively with Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales).

Enea was eliminated in Q1 instead Bastianiniwho will start only 14th: for the Beast, the weak point of qualifying is confirmed and another uphill weekend is looming. Also out in the first part of qualifying are Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo and an injured Fabio Di Giannantonio.

MotoGP Aragon, Qualifying Live

The program

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm with the 11-lap Sprint. Tomorrow there will be a ten-minute warm up starting at 9.40am and then the Grand Prix which begins at 2pm.