New step for Aragon to have a Housing Law after it received these powers 40 years ago. The Governing Council has given approval to the bill that, now, will begin parliamentary procedure so that, in 2025, the Aragonese community can have its first Housing Law.

The text, which includes 59 total contributions and 184 partial contributions after the preliminary draft phase and consultation and citizen participation procedure, includes various points.

Among them, for example, stands out the provision of publicly owned land that is not intended for equipment so that it can be used in the field of housing, in addition to guaranteeing the promotion of new homes either through public initiative or with public-private collaboration.

Other key points within the legal text of the bill are the regulation of protected housing -there are 1,082 launched in 2024-, promoting direct aid to developers, as well as contemplating the use of instruments and programs to acquire housing already built to feed the housing stock in the Aragonese community.

The text also includes a budget so that buyers do not have to allocate more than 30% of the income to housing and includes the different housing needs such as housing adapted to tourist workers or the cohousing or co-living.

The use of the social housing for the extremely vulnerable population. The legal text also contemplates collaboration with the rest of the public administrations to increase the number of homes and with which to intervene from the public initiative, apart from temporarily enabling the construction of protected housing on land defined for tertiary use.

The draft Law, which has contributions from the Chair of Administrative Law of the University of Zaragoza, includes “very thought-out, highly meditated articles that have had the help of very qualified prescribers, each of whom has put the best of itself to provide Aragon with a much-needed law that regulates and enforces the constitutional right to decent housing, an issue that is also included in the Statute of Autonomy of Aragon,” stated the Minister of Development, Octavio López.

In total, the bill is structured in 78 articles grouped into four titles: legal regime for the types of housing, instruments for the housing policy of the Government of Aragon, provisions relating to intervening agents in housing matters and the legality protection regime.

To this is added a preliminary title that incorporates the general provisions that frame the objective of the law, its guiding principles and the objectives and typologies of housing. Three additional provisions have also been incorporated, of which five are transitional, one repealed and five final provisions.

It is a whole article with which it is expected to respond to the needs of Aragon in terms of housing, in addition to addressing the particularities of each territory in the Aragonese community, since there are 47,000 young people who cannot emancipate themselves. However, the objective is to “leave the housing problem behind” in Aragon and not only among young people.

The text has already been sent today to the Cortes of Aragon, although prior to the presentation it had already been sent to parliamentary groups with whom he plans to meet in the third week of January.

“We are not going with anything closed and square. We can talk about everything,” stressed the counselor, who stated that “I don’t want an imposed law, I want it to be a law for everyone and made by everyone, that helps the Aragonese to leave the housing program behind”.