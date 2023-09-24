Alvaro Bautista wins the last race of the SBK weekend ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Unlucky race for Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucci, both forced to retire

Alvaro Bautista wins race 2 alone on the Spanish track after also winning the Superpole Race. Victory number 53 in Superbike for the Spaniard who extends his lead in the world championship standings Toprak Razgatlioglu. According to the Turkish Yamaha rider, third Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Bitterness for Andrea Locatelli. The Italian from the Iwata factory was forced to retire four laps from the end due to a technical problem after having defended the second position he had achieved at the start of the race with a clean and extremely precise drive from the constant attacks of his teammate. Motorcycle smoking and I return to the pits, a real shame. Box number four for Jonathan Rea with the six-time Kawasaki world champion preceding Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona and German Philipp Oettl. Honda’s eighth Xavi Viergethe Australian ninth Remy Gardnerthe Texan closes the top ten Garrett Gerloff. Sixteenth Lorenzo Baldassarri. Technical problem also for Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni had to leave the track after just seven laps. See also 7 players that River fans dream of seeing again

the news — Eighteen laps. They start from the front row, as per the result of the Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Locatelli and Rinaldi follow. It starts well Bautista followed by Rea and Locatelli, but the Northern Irishman took first position followed by Locatelli, Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. After one lap Bautista gains first position, followed by Locatelli, Rea, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. Sixth Bassani, fifteenth Petrucci. The Turkish Yamaha rider moves up to third place ahead of Rea. Locatelli resists his teammate’s attacks, fifteen laps to go. Bautista extends his lead, Petrucci is eleventh, starting from box number twenty-four. Stops Petrucci eleven laps from the end of the race with the bike smoking. Rinaldi overtakes Rea, the Rimini native is fourth. Bautista laps three seconds ahead of Locatelli. The top positions remained unchanged five laps from the end of the race. Four laps to go Razgatlioglu passes Locatelli, the Italian’s bike smokes and he doesn’t seem to notice the problem, the race is over for the man from Bergamo who returns to the pits. Bautista runs solo ahead of Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi, Rea and Bassani. Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. Followed by Rea, Bassani, Lecuona, Oettl, Vierge, Gardner and Gerloff. See also Kessie in the Europa League, Gigio comes out empty. And the Milan fans enjoy on social media

SBK GP Aragon: RACE 2 CLASSIFICATION — Here is the result (top ten) of the last race of the Superbike weekend:

SBK GP Aragon: Superpole Race — Alvaro Bautista wins Superpole Race on the Spanish track on the last lap, overtaking with a masterful braking first Toprak Razgatlioglu and immediately after, Jonathan Rea. Fourth position for Andrea Locatelli followed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi and from Honda’s Spanish Iker Lecuona. Seventh Xavi Vierge before Phillip Oettl And Garrett Gerloff. Twelfth Danilo Petruccififteenth Axel Bassani. Box number twenty-one for Lorenzo Baldassarri.

SBK Aragon: DRIVER RANKINGS — The ranking (top five) of the Superbike world championship riders after race 2:

SBK Aragon: MANUFACTURERS’ RANKING — The constructors’ ranking of the Superbike world championship after race 2:



