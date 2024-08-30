Alcaniz, the FP1 standings

Marc Márquez lived up to expectations and is now the fastest at Motorland Alcaniz, one of the eight-time world champion’s favourite hunting grounds. The Gresini rider stopped the clock at 1’48″289. The closest of his rivals for now is Jorge Martin, second at almost half a second.

Third time for Pedro Acosta ahead of Brad Binder, an encouraging start to the weekend for KTM/GasGas also in light of the fact that Jack Miller is also in the top-10, a list that also includes Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Miguel Oliveira, Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli. For now he has not forced Francesco Bagnaia21st two seconds behind Marquez. From 15:00 to 16:00 the top-10 of the riders directly qualified for Q2 will be defined and a notable evolution of the track is also expected. In this session in braking there were many difficulties in stopping the bikes.