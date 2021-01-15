Two thirds of the hands will have their movements restricted Two travelers with masks walk along the road in Madrid / EFE

The flood of measures of the autonomies continues to try to stop the third wave. The Government of Aragon was the first today to announce the new restrictions with the perimeter confinement of nine centers in the region, including the three provincial capitals. In addition to Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel, the neighbors of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Alcañiz, Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo cannot leave their municipalities. According to the Executive Branch, 860,000 people in the community, two thirds of its population, will from now on have restricted their movements.