Aragon Follow and add more Investments in Technology. The Aragonese community reached at the end of February the global figure of 36,000 million of euros after the announcement of Microsoft related to the third disposition of your Data center in Saragossa. And, now, practically three weeks later, the figure has increased again with the announcement of a New investment, about 2,000 million euros, in data centers by the Azora group in the Zaragoza town of Villamayor de Gállego.

With the new investment of Grupo Azora, The global amount is at 37,000 million eurossince the initial phase of this new data project includes an investment of 1,100 million euros. If the entire project is carried out with its extension, this figure It would rise to 38,000 million euros, having to add 1,950 million euros.

An amount that corresponds to the ads of the data centers campus of Amazon Web Servicesunderstanding its extension, as well as Blackstone, Box2bit and of Microsoft.

Of this global amount, About 4,000 million euros of investment have been captured in 2025 From the hand of the Azora Group project in Villamayor de Gállego and Microsoft in the Parque Venice area, in the immediate vicinity of the Puerto Venecia Commercial and Leisure Park.

However, the investment figure is higher if other investment projects such as the Stellantis battery gigafactoría at the Figueruelas plant, in Zaragoza, with the Chinese Catl groupand other projects from other companies and industries. In this case, 43,000 million euros are already exceeded, reaching 44,000 million with the initial phase of Grupo Azora. If the extension is included, the amount amounts to 45,000 million euros in total.

It is an impact that also increases employment generation, to the total of 26,300 jobs, it is now possible to add another 1,770 jobs, reaching the close ones 28,000 jobs.

In investment first line

“They are projects that will change the future of Aragonof its economy and its society, ”added Azcón. The President has also shown the confidence of companies in choosing the Aragonese community for their investments and increasing the economic growth of the territory and contributing to generating well -being.

“Aragon is the European European region that is more attracting technological investments related to data and artificial intelligence. We are a preferential destination, “said the president of the Aragonese government, Jorge Azcón, after the announcement of the Azora Group project, who has stressed that” the Aragonese economy is going through a vibrant moment in projects and large investments “, which implies attraction of companies and employment generation in a transforming sector such as technology.

“In Aragon we can be proud of the work we do and that has no paragon in our community. It is the path in which we will continue working from the Aragonese government, as long as we have the central government” in reference to the need for energy infrastructure, which are “the bottlene the Drafting of the new five -year plan which will include new energy facilities that Aragon is expected to be a recipient.

No database bubble in Aragon

The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has left the statements produced in recent days in relation to a possible database bubble. In this sense, he pointed out that the Aragonese community “has open doors. Every investment will be well received. Vicisitudes may happen, but we are not going to anticipate problems. Our goal is that they have the support of energy, infrastructure … and be viable and that they say that they are processed become real projects.”

In this sense, it has asserted that the projects that are announced from the Aragon government have energy connections so they are firm projects. And, in terms of possible extensions or new projects, he pointed out that we have to wait for new energy competitions to see if they can be viable.

“Economic and business life has avatars and vicissitudes there are projects that may not have access to energy”, but has stressed that “another thing is that they have already paid access to energy.” However, it has once again influenced the infrastructure network depends on the central government.