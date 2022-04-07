Aragon has raised with the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), within the distribution of modalities that it proposes for the joint candidacy with Catalonia of the JJ.OO. winter 2030, that alpine and cross-country skiing events take place in both communities and assures that the COE has promised to study it.

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Felipe Faci, has proposed this Thursday to the president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, the proposal that Aragón has preparedan alternative to the technical document with the distribution of evidence that the COE and the Generalitat signed last week and that Aragón does not accept, considering that the distribution is not fair or balanced between both communities.

In his proposal, Aragón proposes that all the valleys of the Aragonese Pyrenees have “prominence” in the candidacyas is the case with the Catalans in the technical document, he said.

Sources from the Government of Aragon specify that alpine and cross-country skiing would be distributed between the two communities, while Catalonia would host freestyle and mountain skiing and Aragón, snowboarding and biathlon, while Candanchú has the only biathlon stadium in Spain.

As far as ice-related disciplines are concerned, Aragón would host the curling, figure skating and speed skating events on short track, while long track and ice hockey would be played in Catalonia.

The counselor has given as an example the next Winter Games of 2026, those of Milan Cordina d’Ampezzo, where the men’s and women’s ski events will have different venues, a model that could be replicated in 2030 between Aragon and Catalonia.

Blanco, according to Faci, has been “receptive” at the meeting, which he has described as “very constructive”, and has summoned to wait for “the next few days” to see how the situation evolves.

The president of the COE, the counselor has stated, has told him that he is going to “study and analyze” the Aragonese proposal.

One of the possibilities, he explained, is that a meeting of the technical table from which the document that Aragón does not accept came out, but the decision is “a matter of Blanco”, and it is the COE who must set “deadlines, times and forms”. In that case, Aragón will defend his approach.

The counselor, however, thanked Blanco for his “willingness” and insisted that the common desire is “for the candidacy to go ahead”, and in this line he has assured that Aragón has worked, “loyally”, and that it will continue like this.