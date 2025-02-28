Aragon Keep attracting investments of companies and, especially, technology. The community has become one of the main focuses of attraction of specialized companies in Data centers and artificial intelligence.

The ads that in recent years have occurred in data centers exponentially grow private investment in Aragon in the technological sector until reach 33,000 million of euros. An amount that corresponds to the ads of the Data Centers of Amazon Web Services, including its extension, as well as Blackstone, Box2bit and Microsoft.

And, precisely, this company, Microsofthas raised the global figure with a new investment approved in Extraordinary Government Council To launch a New Data Center in Zaragozaspecifically, next to Puerto Venice, with an investment of around 2,900 million euros and a generation of between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs during the construction phase. In the operation phase will be 300 jobs.

With this figure, “Investment in the Aragonese community adds 36,000 million euros only with technology ads“The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has confirmed during the press conference to present the new Microsoft Data Center in Zaragoza with which the company” reinforces its commitment to Zaragoza. “

“Aragon is in an exciting historical moment. Today We have the greatest foreign capital investments throughout Spain and more in technology“, segment in which the Aragonese community is the main technological investment pole in Spain and Europe,” he said.

It is an investment line for which he has affirmed that the Aragon government will continue to work. “We will try to make investments continue and, for this, we have to involve the central government so that Investments in Energy and Electricity Transportation Networks and Infrastructure are undertaken“, which are especially keys and criticism for data centers.

Azcón has confirmed that in recent weeks he has been able to hold work meetings with Electric Red of Spain And also with him Ministry of Ecological Transition To address the entire issue of electrical communications, since in the coming weeks and months they will have to decide. It is a vital decision for “Aragon to continue positioning as a Technological hub. In Aragon, we have soil, talent, friendly environment and energy, but we need those networks “which are the decision of the Ministry, has influenced.

Azcón has been confident in seeing these meetings. “If common sense prevails, Aragon has to be recipients of a good part of the” ministerial investments in energy infrastructure.

From the Government of Aragon, the focus on working with universities and training centers for have qualified profiles for jobs of these investment projects in technology.

In addition, in parallel the New Aragonese District of Alierta Technology (DAT) in which an investment of 100 million euros is planned to have a new technological pole in the city of Zaragoza, which will predictably begin to be built in 2026.

The objective of this center is to continue with the commitment to technology and expand its effects to all Aragon, as well as investments in technology, since this sector generates stable employment “and with well -paid salaries.” In this line, the possibility of Teruel to have a data center is also connected, although here it depends on private initiative and energy networks mainly.

More than 40,000 million investment

This new Microsoft investment not only raises the amount in the technological sector, but all those that Aragon has received in recent years and that were estimated at 40,000 million euros, adding battery gigafacto for electric cars that is launched at the Stellantis plant in Figueruelas (Zaragoza), the result of the alliance with China Catl. This global investment figure now rises to almost 43,000 million of euros only in these major projects.

It is an impact that also increases employment. In this sense, at 24,000 jobs encrypted with the investment of 40,000 million, it should now be added about 2,300 jobs by the new Microsoft center, taking into account the construction and operational phase. This will be a total of 26,300 jobs.