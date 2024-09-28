The attempt to comeback in the world rankings on Toprak Razgatlioglu by Nicolò Bulegawho will start from pole position in the Spanish Round for Race 1 and the Superpole Race on Sunday. The Ducati rider in fact recorded the best time, signing the new track record ahead of Andrea Iannone, Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci, who thus completed a poker of motorcycles from the Borgo Panigale company. Fifth position for Razgatlioglureturning just this weekend after the accident at Magny-Cours which forced him to miss the French round and the last one held in Cremona.

Superpole news

After the convincing performance of the official Ducatis in the third and final free practice session, the rider who started the Superpole with the best time was actually Andrea Iannone, who held provisional pole for ten minutes in a session characterized by strong winds. However, the objective of the first pole position in Superbike vanished towards the end, with Bulega stopping the clock on the1:47.840distancing the former MotoGP by three tenths and signing the new track record, as well as his fourth pole of the season. Front row completed by reigning champion Bautista, followed by Cremona’s hero, Danilo Petrucci, and Razgatlioglu. The Turkish driver, who leads the standings with a 13-point advantage over Bulega, had once again scared the competition in FP1, only to then feel more tired in the subsequent sessions. The #54 is also half a second behind the poleman. To understand the evolution of the ranking it will obviously be necessary to follow Race 1scheduled today at 2pm on Sky Sports MotoGP.

Round Aragon 2024, the starting grid