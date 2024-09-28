There is joy and sadness on the faces of the Italian Superbike riders two weeks after Danilo Petrucci’s first celebrations in this series. On the Aragon circuit, another former MotoGP rider like Andrea Iannone he took away the satisfaction of first success in Superbikeending a long period in which the #29 could not even participate in motorsport competitions due to disqualification. A long sporting and human suffering interrupted today in Spain at the end of a race practically error-free despite the numerous battles, from which he was unfortunately excluded Nicolò Bulega. The Ducati rider from Veneto had to stop the bike for a while technical problem even before departure, withdrawing and thus offering on a silver platter to Toprak Razgatlioglu not only the possibility of the podium, achieved with a 2nd place ahead of Garrett Gerloffbut also the possibility of edging out Bulega himself in the world championship at 33 points.

Race report

After coming close to his first Superbike pole late in the morning, Iannone got off to a better start, taking the lead of the race ahead of Razgatlioglu and the two Ducatis of Bulega and Bautista. However, the race was stopped almost immediately with the red flag due to a mechanical problem that occurred with Sam Lowes’ bike (he later crashed), which caused the oil leak on the track.

Once the initial starting grid was re-established, the twist occurred even before the second start: on the reconnaissance lap, Bulega had to stop his Ducati for a technical problemnot even taking part in the race and returning to the pits dejectedly. Without the presence of the official Ducati rider, Iannone more easily maintained the lead ahead of Petrucci and Locatelli, with Razgatlioglu however immediately moving onto the virtual podium in the second lap after overtaking his former Yamaha teammate. Halfway through the race, in an attempt to return to the top step of the podium again, Petrucci once again stood out, first defending himself strongly against Alex Lowes and Bautista, and then overtaking with determination Razgatlioglu and Iannone, who returned the overtaking on the eighth lap. From here a brief battle began between the top four riders which also involved the BMW of Garrett Gerloff, who finished in third place behind Razgatlioglu.

Aragon 2024, Race 1: order of arrival