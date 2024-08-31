A day to remember for the team Asparagusthe absolute protagonist of the Aragon qualifications in both Moto3 and Moto2. While in the first category David Alonso stood out with an impeccable performance, in the MotoGP cadet class he achieved the best time Jake Dixonon his first pole position this season. A pole position start that the British #96 snatched from Diogo Moreirawith the front row completed by Aron Canet. Further back, however, are the three drivers who occupy the top-3 of the general classification, not without twists.

Q1: another twist

Just like in Moto3, there were also some crashes in Moto2 qualifying due to the less than optimal track conditions in Aragon. In the first few minutes, Jaume Masià and, above all, Jorge Navarro, who seemed conscious after the bad high side but was carried off the track on a stretcher, lost control of their bikes. The most sensational crash, however, occurred two minutes before the checkered flag: on turn 7, during his fast lap, the world championship leader ended his session prematurely. Sergio Garciawho showed up in Aragon not in the best physical conditions due to a domestic accident. The Spaniard thus finished outside the top-4, with the returning To the Ogura (as well as his closest pursuer in the general classification) who instead achieved the 3rd fastest time, passing through to Q2 together with Tony Arbolino (2nd and 24 thousandths behind the best performance of Zonta van der Goorbergh) And Philip Salac.

Q2: Dixon emerges

The second and final session saw a great battle between the riders who do not occupy the noble areas of the world rankings. The protagonist, surprisingly, was the Brazilian Diogo Moreira. Very close to conquering his first pole position in Moto2, the feat faded away only in the final with the best time of Jake Dixon in 1:51.636with the front row completed by Aron Canet, also battling for the first spot on the starting grid. At the bottom of the top-5 was Tony Arbolino, first among the Italians, in a session that did not see the major title contenders at the top of the standings. In addition to Garcia, excluded from Q2 due to the aforementioned fall, Ogura did not go beyond 16th place, while Joe Roberts will start from eighth place. The race is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:15, with the event live on Sky Sport MotoGP.

Moto2 / Aragon Grand Prix 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)