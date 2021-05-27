Stealthy undead swordsman sequel Aragami 2 launches for Playtation, PC and Xbox on 17th September, developer Lince Works has announced.

Our first look at polished Aragami 2 gameplay lies in the new trailer below, which shows a new threat for the Rashomon Valley and various ninja-inspired fights.

The original Aragami sold 700k copies and helped grow Lince Works as a studio, the developer said in a release today, meaning Aragami 2 is now the work of a more experienced and larger team. Combat has been overhauled, and looks sneakier than ever. Here’s a peek: