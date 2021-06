June 18, 2021CommentRecent

Lince Works confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda event that Aragami 2 will be available for launch this coming September 17 on Xbox Game Pass. In addition, during another parallel event they also showed a look at their gameplay, letting us see stealth and combat sequences from the video game. In addition to PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Aragami 2 will also be available for purchase on PS5 and PS4.