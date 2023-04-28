Home page World

The Berlin judiciary has been dealing with the separation of the rapper Bushido and the clan chief for years (archive image). © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Legal success for Bushido against his ex-manager: The Berlin district court has the Berlin clan chief Arafat A.-Ch. ordered to pay the rapper more than 2.2 million euros.

Berlin – Bushido’s ex-manager has to pay the rapper more than 2.2 million euros. That was decided by the Berlin Regional Court, as a spokeswoman said. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

The musician successfully defended himself against a lawsuit filed by his former business partner, a Berlin clan leader. According to the court, he had issued several bills with which he demanded a share of the rapper’s income. According to Bushido’s lawyer, he referred to a contract that the court did not recognize. The musician responded to the ex-partner’s demand with a so-called counterclaim – and won.

Specifically, the ex-manager has to pay 2,205,658.87 euros plus interest to the 44-year-old, as the court spokeswoman announced. According to her, the decision was made by way of a so-called default judgment. This is the case in civil proceedings if a party does not appear at the appointment or does not submit an application.

Bushido came specially from Dubai

The former friends and partners were both present at the hearing on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said. However, the plaintiff made no application. Bushido, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, had come all the way from Dubai, where he now lives with his family. The verdict is not yet legally binding. The 47-year-old Arafat A.-Ch. can take action within two weeks.

The Berlin judiciary has been dealing with the separation of the rapper and the clan chief for years. On August 17, 2020, criminal proceedings against Arafat A.-Ch. and three of his co-accused brothers. The public prosecutor accuses the accused of, among other things, deprivation of liberty, attempted severe extortion, coercion, dangerous bodily harm, insult and infidelity.

The alleged crimes are said to have happened after Bushido broke ties with his manager. Much of the allegation is based on the statements of the rapper, who is also a joint plaintiff in the process. A verdict is not in sight. Most recently, further negotiation dates were set until July 26th. The authenticity of a sound document that appeared around 14 months ago is still being debated. dpa