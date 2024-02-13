The mother of the Mexican actress Aracely Arámbula died This was announced by journalist Addis Tuñón, who works on the television program 'De Primera Mano' and the unfortunate news is spread on several news portals.

According to Tuñón, the mother of Aracely Arámbula She died last weekend and to date the actress has not expressed anything on her social networks.

A year and a half ago, Aracely Arámbula lost her father, Don Manuel Arámbula, and now faces the death of her mother, Doña Socorro Jacques, whom she affectionately called 'Coquito'.

Aracely Arámbula with her mother, Doña Socorro, RIP. Capture

“Help, Mrs. Soco, mother of Aracely Arámbula and Leonardo Arámbula, passed away this weekend. Sad news. My family will always remember her with gratitude. May God receive her. Condolences to her children and grandchildren,” writes Addis Tuñón on her networks.

Doña Socorro Jacques was a second mother to Aracely Arámbula's children. She procreated with Luis Miguel, Miguel and Daniel, since she took care of them and raised them since they were children with her husband Don Manuel. They both now rest in peace.

Aracely Arámbula with her father Don Manuel, who died in July 2022. Photo from Instagram

Don Manuel Arámbula, father of Aracely Arambula, He died of a heart attack in July 2022 and now Mrs. Socorro is dying. The cause of her death is unknown at this time. Rest in peace.

