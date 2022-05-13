Aracely Arambula 47 years old, set the networks on fire at will by sharing a video with a very particular wardrobe with which she left all her fans shocked due to the figure of a goddess that she still has, as it is well known that she keeps up with a lot of exercise and very good food.

In the video you can see Aracely Arámbula with a black bralette, as well as some too elegant stockings with which she makes it clear that she has everything to conquer the man she desires, in addition, her marked abdomen is the envy sign that she works very hard. good to put on blouses or tops with which it melts the nets.

“Beautiful, beautiful, precious relinda, the years do not pass, she is always beautiful, beautiful, precious relinda”, “Congratulations for being an inspiration for us women”, “Hello, my love, you are the most beautiful woman in the whole world and you are a perfect goddess and you such a perfect body and the heat becomes intense just by seeing your beauty”, “Wooooow you look very beautiful and sensual, greetings ara”, they write to the famous woman when they see the intense video that she uploaded for her fans.

And it is that the Mexican actress had been a little away from the networks, this due to her excessive workload, because Aracely Arámbula is a woman who has always worked and more to give everything to her children, that is why she put a ya enough to his absence on Instagram delighting everyone with this video that caused a tremendous impact, in addition his face is still one of the most beautiful.

Another of the things that Chule, as her fans affectionately call her, learned while being in the world of entertainment is that her private life keeps her very far from the media, because as you already know, she speaks little about her life as a mother, well He does not like to do it, and it is that since his relationship with Luis Miguel, father of his two children, he has changed a lot.

Today she is one of the successful actress who tries to make it clear that her work is much more important than a gossip or a relationship, so she has focused a lot on that.

