The gorgeous actress and singer Aracely Arámbula steals glances on Instagram by posting an image of herself in which she wears a neckline that projects it beautiful and their fans respond with all kinds of compliments.

Aracely Arámbula, originally from Chihuahua and star of Mexican soap operas such as ‘Las vías del amor’, ‘Abrázame muy fuerte’ and ‘La madrastra’, never ceases to amaze her millions of fans on Instagram and now she shows them what she looks like in a dress at night and a crazy neckline.

Aracely Arámbula, 49 years old, affectionately called ‘La Chule’ by her friends, Luis Miguel’s ex-partner, both parents of two children, has a spectacular figure and loves to show it off in all kinds of outfits, whether it’s an evening dress , casual clothes or bathing suits, always looks radiant.

Instagram photo @aracelyarambula

Aracely Arámbula is happy to share with her followers photographs of herself that correspond to different stages of her life, from her first appearance on soap operas, in 1994, in ‘Prsionera de amor’ with Maribel Guardia, and that fascinates them.

Aracely got her first leading role in soap operas in 1998 and it was in ‘Soñadoras’, a production of Emilio Larrosa for Televisa, where she showed her talent and over the years she took part in others that projected her nationally and internationally.

Aracely Arámbula was Luis Miguel’s partner for several years, they became the parents of two children and she is constantly questioned about the relationship she had with him, but he has never wanted to give details.

The controversy of the ‘King Cucaracho’

In recent days, it caused controversy in public regarding the issue of Luis Miguel, since Aracely was a guest on Jorge Lozano’s program and gave advice on how to get out of a toxic relationship:

“Mamacitas, if I came out of the cockroach king, you can come out of any boy”, expressed the also singer of songs like ‘La patrona soy yo’ and ‘Bruja’, which unleashed laughter and applause among the public.

