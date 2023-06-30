The Chihuahuan actress Aracely Arambula She does not stop surprising on her social networks with images in which she shows how beautiful she is, she also has a personality that makes her capture everyone’s attention.

On this occasion, Aracely Arambulafrom Chihuahua, Mexicowho was named ‘Face of El Heraldo’ in 1996, shows in a photograph how beautiful she looks with a maxi necklace and her fans praise her.

“Super”; “Beautifull”; “Beautiful…”; “I am speechless” and “You are short of breath” are some of the compliments that Aracely’s faithful followers express to her on Instagram, after seeing how beautiful she looks in this special pose.

Aracely Arambula She owns a charming beauty and always projects it in every image she posts on Instagram, she also has one of the most beautiful faces on Mexican television, which has earned her the attention of producers and they hire her to appear in melodramas. .

Aracely, who is affectionately nicknamed “La Chule” by her family and friends, was seen at the beginning of the years acting in telenovelas as “Prisoner of Love”, together with Maribel Guardia and Saúl Lizaso, and in Acapulco, body and soul , with Pati Manterola, and thus began her professional career as an actress in Televisa and Mexico.

Aracely Arámbula, 48 years old, mother of two minors who had children in the relationship she had with Luis Miguel, has a consolidated career as an actress, since over the years she has been the protagonist of many stories.

recently starred in ‘The stepmother’ and ‘The rebellion’, She also started a career as a singer, although in this field she has not been very constant and successful, but her fans are pleased with what she does.

Aracely Arámbula always surprises with any look she uses. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp