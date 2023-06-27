The Mexican actress Aracey Arámbula participates in a march in favor of animals and in a meeting with the media in CDMX, shares that he could carry out an important musical project alluding to them.

Various news portals report that Aracely Arámbula, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico and protagonist of several melodramas, including ‘Las vías del amor’ and ‘La madrastra’, could collaborate on a song with the duo Río Roma, whose lyrics speak of love for animals.

Aracely Arámbula and José Luis, a member of the Río Roma duo, were in the march in favor of rights and would also be in favor of severe punishment being imposed on people who they mistreat animals.

Aracely Arámbula and the duo Río Roma. Photo Courtesy

“They are our best companions, loyal friends and they are defenseless beings, they have no voice, they cannot defend themselves and there has been so much horrible mistreatment that we are fed up, enough! I will be his voice, he (José Luis) will be his voice, we will all be his voice,” Arámbula mentions to the “Hoy” program.

Aracely, 48 years old, ex-partner of the singer Luis Miguel, both parents of two minors, confesses that her pets have helped her in difficult moments in her life, for example, when she has lost loved ones.

“They are everything to me, They have been my balm in the loss of my father, so all my life I have loved animals, puppies, kittens,” he says.

José Luis, from Río Roma, mentions that he would be interested in producing a song on the theme of animals and she would love for Aracely to take part in said project: “If she invites me, if I go…”, she says.

Aracely asks people to care for, protect and respect animals above all things: “Respecting human beings even more depends on that, if you don’t respect an animal, how are you going to respect a person?”

Hundreds of people and figures from the Mexican show participated in the march in favor of animals held in CDMX, including Aracely Arámbula, José Luis (Río Roma), Ana Martin and Ana Brenda Contreras.

Aracely Arámbula marches in favor of animals and with Río Roma she would join this project

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp