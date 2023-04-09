Aracely Arambulamother of two of the children of Luis Miguel, He arrived at the funeral of the deceased Andrés García, to accompany the actor’s family. However, the Mexican woman could not escape the questions of the journalists, who did not hesitate to ask her opinion in the face of the recent criticism that her father received for not attending García’s wake. Aracely was sincere with her response, for which she left more than one attendee surprised.

“don andres He is a very dear person to everyone, everyone is dismayed because he had to leave here in Acapulco and not everyone can come. He met my children, he met Miguel (son) when he was two months old, because you also know that he is a person who is very close to the father of my children (Luis Miguel), “said the actress, who was moved by the death from Garcia.

