Despite the lawsuit that Aracely Arámbula filed against Luis Miguel for the support of her children, since she herself has commented that she was not responsible, the famous forgot the problems for a while to celebrate her 48th birthday.

It turns out that Aracely Arambulashared a photo where she is seen in a very elegant gala dress, but with a plunging neckline to give a daring touch to the photo, which she achieved, as she was showered with both congratulations and praise for how beautiful the Mexican actress looks.

It may interest you:

“Having a birthday is always a beautiful opportunity to expand the spirit and be a better person THANKS to you for so many details and therefore LOVE THANKS to my WONDERFUL FAMILY FOR MAKING ME VERY HAPPY,” says part of the message from the famous for her 48th birthday.

And it is that if there is something that has characterized this famous woman for a long time, it is that she knows how to dress very well, that is, she loves to look elegant, but she adds a flirtatious touch to each outfit with which she unleashes the lowest passions of her followers. , who go crazy when they see her.

It may interest you:

“Happy birthday. Long and blessed life next to those you love. May you continue to be surrounded by blessings and talent. I love you very much”, “Congratulations dear @aracelyarambula and may God continue to bless your life”, “Go ahead with your complaint! We are many that we support you, here the one who is losing and a lot is him, I thought that with me it was enough, but no, “the networks write.