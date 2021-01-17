Tired of the criticism she receives on social media for using filters, editing her photos, or using Photoshop, Araceli Gonzalez (53) uploaded to their stories Instagram several videos in which he shared a forceful discharge.

The actress’s reaction occurred in her account of the aforementioned social network, where 1.4 million users follow her, and in the last hours They called her abusing the editing of her images.

“I just uploaded a reel (reel) because they see how my hair is. In the quarantine they were like this, everywhere, and the truth is that I felt very comfortable, “Ara began by telling all her fans.

And he continued: “I want to tell you that today I am going to go to the hairdresser but beyond that, I’m going to put a stop because I always have a very good vibe around here, unless I’m denouncing something that I don’t like, and I can not believe the little love of people in the networks“.

“My children tell me ‘mom is like that’ and that’s fine. But if you throw good vibes and Instagram is a moment of your life and It’s always stick, stick, stick and the bag, I say why? “, asked the mother of Flor Torrente (32) and Tomás Toto Kirzner (22).

Then, the actress assured that for a long time she has seen that it is usually women who write negative comments and they recriminate the use, or abuse according to many, of filters that adolescents and 20-year-old girls usually use.

“It can also be worn by women like me, over 50. Why are you going to limit the life of the other, of what he wants to do? The filter is free, you can decide if you want to use it or not, It is already demodé to talk about Photoshop“, said the wife of Fabián Mazzei (54).

And she added, visibly annoyed: “I I don’t want to pretend to be babyEven if I am an eternal babe, I love it because I am going to have a good vibe for you, the rest of the people, my house and myself. “

“Girls please, give it a little fun. I was doing that, the reel had to do with a joke … But enough girlsLike nothing, write what you want. But they don’t know how boring it is to read those comments. Age is not a limit and I will continue to do so, good week and good vibes, “he concluded.