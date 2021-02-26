Again the Covid hits a figure of the show. In this case it is Araceli Gonzalez who tested positive, and shared on his Instagram stories the step by step of the swab and the subsequent result.

“I speak from here with a supposed Covid. I’ve had a lot of symptoms for two days. Headache, muscle pain and fever. My uncle is hospitalized with Covid, my cousin and my aunts too, and we (by Fabián Mazzei and her) were taking care of them, “says Araceli in her first story, lying on her bed with a tired face. “We have been isolated for two days”, added in a text.

“We will talk later about some things that I want to detail. But the most important thing is that the Olivos clinic is treating my uncle who has a chronic lung disease very well. They are taking great care of him. I am now with these symptoms and I have Mazzei who is strong“he continued, adding a bit of a joke to the seriousness of the case.

Araceli told the swab step by step in her Instagram stories.

“Fabian makes lunches, dinners, compotes … I’m eating zero protein, all green vegetables, juices, colic acids, and lots of water. We will see how this transit is once they confirm if it is positive or not. I have all the chips … take care, “she predicted, resigned by how bad she felt.

Afterwards Araceli reviewed a dish that her partner served her, while she described the recipe. “I want to show you how my husband prepared what to eat for me. Vegetables, basmati rice, legumes, fruit. Mazzei today made me a ginger wok with zucchini from the garden, carrots and rice. There is sparkling water and lime. Then I’m going to have an infusion with some gluten-free cookies and it has cold-pressed sunflower oil, “he said, as if he were convincing the jury to MasterChef Celebrity.

Araceli recorded the moment of Fabián Mazzei’s swabbing, who was scared to death. Instagram

“I just did a quick swab. They did the exudate and I behaved very well. Now it’s Mazzei’s turn, but he doesn’t want me to film it. Do you have a small hole?” Araceli joked, trying to scare her husband out. “I am impressed by filming this. I’m not going to see it.”she said as Mazzei coughed and she recorded the situation.

Afterwards Araceli went to lie down while waiting for the result “because energy doesn’t give me that much.” “How are you Fabi? Don’t say I make you do it, you have to do it. We had close contact with someone who had Covid“he explained.

With this plaque, Araceli announced that she was positive for Covid and Fabián Mazzei, negative. Instagram

“Positive for me, negative for Fabi”Araceli went up as the last story. “How crazy it is to naturalize something that is really very sad,” he reflected, before saying goodbye to his more than a million and a half followers.

DR