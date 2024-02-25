Misfortune has come to the Bisogno clan this February 24. As reported by various media outlets in Mexico and people very close to the family, Areceli Bisogno passed away this last Saturday at 71 years old. The mother of Daniel Bisogno, television presenter, left this world and caused great grief to all his followers. The news is given when the same Daniel is not going through a good moment of health since the beginning of this month. Find out here what is known so far about the death of Araceli Bisogno.

What did Araceli Bisogno, mother of Daniel Bisogna, die from?

Although the family has not yet commented on what happened, it is presumed that Araceli Bisogno had health complications, since, as we remember, he contracted COVID-19 a few years ago and ended up with some pulmonary sequelae. On the other hand, the official demonstration of the relatives is expected, who are going through an unfortunate situation due to what happened to the mother of the renowned presenters. Daniel and Alex Bisogno.

What did Araceli Bisogno, mother of Daniel Bisogno, do?

Araceli, unlike her children, did not have a life linked to entertainment. The now deceased woman played a more secondary role in the media fieldsince she was the one in charge of promoting her family's career. Araceli sought to introduce her children from an early age to the television industry, as Daniel Bisogno has told on more than one occasion when remembering what his mother did. The matriarch of the Bisogno family did not waste any opportunity and took hundreds of castings at her youngest to try for success.

“My mother was really the one who took me and my two brothers to all the castings and everything,” he recalled with great emotion. Daniel Bisogno when asked about the relationship between him and his mother during a special on the show 'Windowing' for Mother's Day in 2021.

The media said goodbye to Araceli Bisogno, mother of Daniel Bisogno

The news of Araceli Bisgono's death caused a lot of surprise among the media, so many did not delay reporting her death to the public. TV Notas dedicated a unique photograph to the woman. “Rest in Peace. Araceli Bisogno 2024”, can be read in the text she used to offer a warm farewell.

This was the image that TV Notas dedicated to Araceli Bisogno after her death. Photo: TV News

What has Daniel Bisogno said about his mother's death?

As is well known, Daniel Bisogno is hospitalized and experiencing a medical complication due to a lung infection, so until now it has not been possible to know the reaction he had when he learned of his mother's death on Saturday, February 24. Daniel He was admitted on February 9 and his condition is unknown to his followers, who hope that the presenter will return to television after overcoming his discomfort.