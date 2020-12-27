Historic day for Spain. Araceli, 96, a resident of Los Olmos, downtown Guadalajara, has been the first person in our country who has received the vaccine against the coronavirus. Around 9:00 am this Sunday (broadcast live on AS.com) the beginning of the end of the pandemic has begun.

Araceli is the oldest resident of the center and has been the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine first remedy against COVID-19 approved by the European Medicines Agency. For its part, Mónica Tapias, the youngest worker at the center, was the second to receive the vaccine at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara.

So much Araceli and Mónica have been “proud” of having been the first to receive the vaccine and they have taken advantage of the moment to encourage the population to get vaccinated because it is “very important”. “It’s the only way to get over this”, said Monica, who has remembered all those who have lost their lives and “have not arrived in time” to get vaccinated.

The first two vaccinated in Spain They have remained in the room for about a quarter of an hour after inoculating the dose, as indicated in the protocol, to prevent any adverse reaction.

Vaccination campaign

As reported by Health, 4,591,235 doses will be received for the next three months. Weekly, 350,000 vials will be delivered, which will be distributed among the communities in an “equitable” way, depending on its population belonging to the four established priority groups.

As explained in a press conference by Minister Salvador Illa, “the doses practically cover stage 1 of the strategy vaccination. We are talking about about 2.5 million people the target population of this first stage “.

Two doses

In any case, the European Union has purchased 200 million doses of the remedy developed by Pfizer. Of them, Spain has a total of 20 million. It requires two vials, and the second must be inoculated 21 days after the first. Moderna’s also requires two doses (28 days) and Oxford-AstraZeneca 1.5 (less than 30 days apart).