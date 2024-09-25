The winning company’s bid for laptops and technical services was R$54 million higher than that of the 2nd placed company, which was disqualified

Councilor Isac Silveira (União-SE) said there was “signs of targeting and overpricing” in the result of a bidding process held in August 2023 by the City of Aracaju (SE) for the acquisition of 50,000 notebooks, educational platforms and technical support. The price difference between the proposals of the winning company and that of the 2ndª placed –which was disqualified– is R$54 million.

Brasinox won the bid with a total value of R$143 million, while Multilaser presented a budget of R$89.2 million. The 2The 1st was disqualified for presenting notebook cameras with a resolution of 1.9 megapixels instead of 2.0, notebook batteries with a risk of combustion and non-standard random access memory (RAM) – this one presented a unit price for the laptop of R$ 1,345.41, while the winner proposed R$ 2,500 – a difference of more than R$ 1,154.

“The difference between the two proposals is frightening. There was a demerit on the part of the company that reduced the price to win the bid.“, declared the councilor to Poder360.

Silveira sent a letter to the Attorney General of Justice, Manoel Cabral Machado Neto, on September 19, 2024, reporting alleged administrative impropriety and bidding crime by the Municipal Government of Aracaju, administered by Edvaldo Nogueira (PDT-SE), who is about to complete his 2nd term and supports Luiz Roberto (PDT-SE), which appears in 4th place in the research.

In the document, the councilor claims that the reasons for Multilaser’s disqualification were overturned through an administrative appeal, “proving that it is a mistake“In addition to this, it states that in the item referring to the Inicie educational platform, which should assist students in their learning, “there were only 2 registered users” and yet, “R$ 2 million have already been paid in advance“, even though it is prohibited by the notice. Here is the full (PDF – 3 MB).

THE Poder360 sent an email on Monday (23.Sep) to the City Hall of Aracaju and the Municipal Secretariat of Planning, Budget and Management (SEPLOG) – which conducted the bidding process – to ask if they would like to comment on the bidding. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.