The tag # Arabs_to_mars, and the tag # Emirates, were issued on the social networking site “Twitter”, one day before reaching Mars, after the “Hope Probe” approached the entry into the capture orbit around the red planet, as part of the first Arab mission to explore planets led by the UAE .

The tweeters expressed their great enthusiasm to witness the arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars, noting that only one day separates them from achieving the dream of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Tweeters reported that a state of anticipation experienced by many around the world, awaiting the fate of the first Arab Emirati mission to Mars. One of them said: “Millions await the fate of the first Emirati space mission to explore # Mars .. 50% is the success rate .. Whatever the result, # The UAE has proven that #Nothing is impossible with hope …

Another said: “One day after the arrival of # the Hope_ Probe to the Red Planet … an indescribable feeling … a mixture of anticipation, enthusiasm and hope.”

Tweeters explained that the coming count, to fulfill the dream of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, has begun, as only one day separates the Arabs from their arrival on Mars, so one of them said: “Only one day separates us from embracing the dream of Zayed By connecting the Arabs to the most remote cosmic point in history. “

Another said: “50 years ago, Sheikh Zayed’s ambition, may God bless him, was from the desert to space, and today, thanks to the ambition of the people of the Emirates, our date with the dream has approached. Moments of anxiety … anticipation … and waiting.”

Many of the tweeters wished success and success for the journey of the probe of hope and its arrival to Mars, explaining that tomorrow’s date will be a historic day for all Arabs, so one of them said: “We ask God for success and the journey of Hope will be crowned with success to reach the planet # Mars .. and we hope that it will be on February 9, 2021. A historic day for all Arabs. “

Mughrdoun expressed their hope that this achievement would be the beginning of the return of the golden age of the Arabs, which is full of successes and accomplishments at all levels.

Tweeters emphasized that this Emirati achievement is a source of pride for every Arab, as Arabs, through it, will have an imprint in space sciences, and it will also embody a message of hope, ambition and motivation for all the peoples of the region in their ability to overcome challenges and insist on making more achievements.

One of the tweets said: “The UAE is the pride of the Arabs and the strength of hope .. Congratulations to the Emirates for this achievement, which records all Arabs … and urges pride in the heart of every Arab and Arab.”

Another said: “The Hope Probe is an Arab achievement that all Arabs are proud of .. Hopefully this will be a message of hope and motivation for every Arab to face challenges and present more achievements that the UAE has started.”

It is noteworthy that the Arabs are one day away from reaching Mars for the first time in history, after the “Hope Probe” approached entering the capture orbit around the Red Planet, as part of the first Arab planetary exploration mission led by the UAE. Tomorrow, the Hope Probe will reach the capture orbit around Mars, after it has traveled in deep space at an average speed of 121 thousand kilometers per hour, for about seven months, since its launch from the Tanagashima space base in Japan on July 20, 2020, cutting about 493 million kilometer.





