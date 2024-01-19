Cessione Milan, Repubblica: “Arabs in Milan. The aim is for majority shares”

“Arabia in Italy for Milan, the pressure on Cardinale begins”, Repubblica writes that talks with Middle Eastern subjects have been going on for a few months by Gerry Cardinale and Giorgio Furlani who were in Arabia a couple of months ago. The club has always said that these are financial and commercial strategies to broaden the horizons of the Rossoneri club. However, as Repubblica reports, the Arab interlocutors were spotted in Milan.

These would be representatives of the Saudi government fund Pif who would like to acquire minority shares in Milan: they would take possession of a share close to 50% which would be equal to the debt that RedBird established with Elliott at the time of the change of ownership in 2022 (550 million). According to what Repubblica reports, however, Pif would think of taking possession of the majority shares by the summer.

It should be remembered that Milan has always maintained that there is no intention to sell the club.

