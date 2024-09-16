Today, Al Arabiya Abu Dhabi announced its collaboration with innovative airport services provider, Morafiq, to ​​launch the new “Home Check-In” service for its passengers in Abu Dhabi.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said that the service contributes to strengthening the group’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of its customers, pointing out the continued efforts to invest in value-added products, as it provides passengers on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi with services to enhance the travel experience and avoid waiting lines at the airport.

For his part, Titin Yohanan, Chairman and CEO of Oasis Middle East, said that the cooperation with Air Arabia confirms the company’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience in Abu Dhabi, noting that he looks forward to the benefits that travelers will reap from this cooperation.