Arabists from different Spanish universities paid tribute in Lorca to María Arcas Campoy, professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of La Laguna (Tenerife), dedicating a book to her in recognition of her brilliant academic and research career.

The Archaeological Museum of Lorca hosted the…