Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Orouba reached the top of the first-class football league alone, after his big victory over Al-Taawon with a “quadruple” today “Friday”, at the start of the “18th round”, and reached “34 point” on par with Al-Bataih, “the runner-up”, and with a difference of “a point” from “Suqour.” Emirates », who is absent from the round competitions, and the goals bore the signature of Victor Nwanyeri, Rodwigo, and Fathi Sakhi in the 21st, 39th and 42nd minutes, before Sakhi completed the” Quartet “in the last seconds of the match, and the balance of cooperation was frozen at” 18 points “.

Al-Bataih overcame Dhaid with a goal scored by Winderson in the 61st minute, to reach “34 point” in second place, and Dhaid has “two points” in last place.

The Masfout and Dibba Al Fujairah match was postponed, with two matches to take place today, at the end of the round, with Masafi playing with Al Arabi and Dibba Al Hisn with Al Hamriya.